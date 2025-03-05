Today, some newspaper cover pages were sold to First Bank to announce the ceremony for its proposed 40-story headquarters project in Lagos.

First Bank’s announcement occupied the entire cover page of the newspapers, especially those considered prominent.

The cover pages of the newspapers read “FirstBank Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Headquarters.”

News headlines that would normally appear on the front page were instead moved to the inner pages of the paper.

For instance, Punch Newspaper’s cover page featured only one headline, whereas it typically included 9 to 12 headlines.

The bank’s announcement took the entire front page of the Tribune Newspaper, which was obtainable in The Nation.

Only one headline was displayed on the cover of the Guardian newspaper, and the remaining headlines were pushed to the inner pages.

It remains unclear how much the bank paid the newspapers for this advertisement.

However, a few newspapers still have their front pages dominated by news reports.

Daily Trust, on its cover page, reported that “Killings of northern drivers in South-East unacceptable – ACF.”

This Day reported, “We’ll Resist Any Forceful Attempt to Impeach Fubara, INC, IYC Warn Assembly.”

“Telecom subscriptions hit 169.3M as MTN, Airtel, Globacom drive growth,” The Point reported.

Blueprint said, Minister, “Tinubu’s trips attracted $50bn foreign investments.”

The Daily Times said, “Nigeria third most indebted nation in Africa – Report.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

