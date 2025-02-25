The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has explained that the Free to Shine campaign seeks to reduce new HIV infections among women of reproductive age and to prevent mother-to-child transmission. Mrs Tinubu, who served as the senator for Lagos Central district from 2011 to 2023, made this known at the flag off of the Organisation of African First Ladies For Development (OAFLAD) Free To Shine Campaign in the North West zone in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The First Lady also said that the campaign aims to ‘’ensure that every child born with HIV receives the necessary treatment and support to thrive.’’

‘’To complement the Free to Shine Campaign, I have also decided to advocate for the triple elimination of HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis by 2030. This campaign will cover the six (6) geopolitical zones of the nation.

Mrs Tinubu lamented that Nigeria is the country with the highest burden of HIV/AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa due to its large population, adding that ‘’this burden is particularly severe among children, youth, women, and marginalised groups.’’

‘’According to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in 2024, there were over 100,000 children and nearly two million adults living with HIV.

‘’Also, it is reported that most infants born to HIV-positive mothers are not tested within the first two months of birth, largely due to the fact that the mothers are not aware or they are ignorant of the consequences of their inaction,’’ she stated.

The First Lady further said that ‘’in Nigeria, Hepatitis and Syphilis are major public health concerns. Experts highlight that Hepatitis, especially Hepatitis B and C poses a significant threat as it can lead to chronic liver diseases and even liver cancer.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

‘’ If Syphilis is left untreated, it can result in miscarriages, stillbirths, congenital anomalies, and neonatal and infant deaths, among other complications,’’ she added.

Mrs Tinubu also pointed out that the goal of the Free To Shine ‘’ campaign is to raise awareness, renew our commitment, and take collective action against these diseases. ‘’

According to her, ‘’we must deepen engagement with traditional and faith-based institutions to address cultural and religious influences on HIV prevention behaviours, especially those engaging in birthing services, by expanding access to HIV testing services with comprehensive counselling, treatment and care for all individuals who test positive.’’

Speaking at the event, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani commended the First Lady for her inspirational leadership, adding that ‘’you have continued to make us proud with the noble causes you are pursuing.’’

According to him, Mrs Tinubu stands for the poor and the underserved, adding that she is now deploying her “skills and competences in the service of African women and children.’’

The governor advised both state and federal governments to refine and strengthen their policies on HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis and Syphilis .

‘’In the design and implementation of our interventions, we should ensure that we fully involve people living with HIV/AIDS and patients with Syphilis and Hepatitis. We should also engage communities and carry out intensive and extensive awareness/sensitization on HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis,’’ he advised.

The Governor promised that Kaduna State Government will continue to partner with the Organization of African First Ladies (OAFLAD) to devise and implement strategies to eliminate HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

