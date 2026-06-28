The United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) World Congress has applauded Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to transparency, citizen participation and democratic governance. The commendation was made at Tangiers, Morocco following Mr Sani’s address at a high-level session titled, ‘’Human Capital and Democratic Transformation: What Future For The Global South?’’

Represented by the Commissioner of Planning and Budget Commission, Mukhtar Ahmed Mohammed, Governor Sani showcased Kaduna State’s reforms in open government, human capital development, and evidence-based planning.

He said the administration’s SUSTAIN Agenda has prioritised security, infrastructure, agriculture, institutional strengthening, human capital and citizen engagement, resulting in major investments in education, healthcare, vocational training, and agriculture.

The commissioner said the Uba Sani administration constructed 736 classrooms and recruited 10,000 teachers. He stressed that the administration has revitalised 255 Primary Healthcare Centres, established 23 centres of excellence, restored of over 500,000 hectares of farmland, and has allocated more than 11 per cent of the state’s 2026 budget to agriculture.

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Mr Mohammed also disclosed that all 23 Local Government Areas have been onboarded into the Open Government Partnership initiative, adding that participatory budgeting, citizens’ audits, open contracting, and fiscal transparency have strengthened accountability.

According to him, the Community Development Charter guarantees community participation in budgeting, with at least five per cent of capital expenditure reserved for citizen-nominated projects.

The commissioner further pointed out that ₦100 million has been allocated to all the 255 political wards in this year’s budget, for community-centred development initiatives.

Mr Mohammed further told delegates that Kaduna was the first subnational government in Nigeria to institutionalise a Citizens’ Participatory Audit Framework and recently recorded a perfect score in BudgIT’s States Fiscal Transparency League.

He argued that Kaduna’s experience demonstrates that democratic transformation is achieved not merely through periodic elections, but by institutionalising citizen participation in governance, budgeting, procurement, project monitoring and public accountability.

According to him, governments that invest in people while empowering citizens to shape public policy are better positioned to build trust, strengthen institutions and deliver sustainable development.

The commissioner further advocated stronger global support for subnational governments, stressing that states and local governments are at the forefront of implementing development policies and should be recognised as strategic partners in achieving the post-2030 global development agenda.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, said Kaduna State’s participation at the UCLG World Congress underscores the growing international recognition of Governor Uba Sani’s reforms.

According to him, it also underscores the Governor’s efforts in promoting transparency, fiscal accountability, citizen participation, and inclusive development through the Open Government Partnership.

“Under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, we have demonstrated that transparency, citizen participation, and strategic investment in human capital are not just governance ideals but practical tools for delivering sustainable development and restoring public trust,’’ he added.