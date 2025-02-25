The Jigawa State Government has approved over N1.5 billion as compensation to be paid to persons affected by road constructions in some local government areas of the state.
A spokesperson to the state government, Sagir Ahmed, announced the development following the state’s Executive Council meeting, presided over by Governor Umar Namadi on Monday.
Giving highlights of the major decisions reached at the Executive Council meeting, he said:
“In line with Jigawa State Government commitment to Roads Infrastructural development across the State, the Council has approved the payment of compensation in respect of construction of township roads to the tone of One Billion, Five Hundred and Ten Million, One Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, One Hundred and Eighty Naira (N1,510,316,180.00) only for payment of compensation to the various beneficiaries in towns affected by township roads construction.
|
“The affected areas include Fagam, Kila-Jugwa-Sakuwa -Gwaram, Sankara -Ringim, Bulangu – Kafin/Hausa, Gandun Sarki – Hadejia, Dansure -Roni, Aujara -Jahun and Dutse LGAs, Mr Ahmed said.
He disclosed that the memo for the compensation was presented during the Executive Council meeting by the commissioner of Land, Housing, Urban Development and Regional Planning, Muhammad Alhassan.
