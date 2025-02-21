Betjara is offering an exciting 50% Weekend Special Deposit Bonus this weekend, and it’s an opportunity you definitely don’t want to miss! Whether you’re a regular bettor or new to the platform, this limited-time promotion brings you closer to bigger rewards and more thrilling betting moments. From Friday to Sunday, Betjara is giving you an extra boost with a 50% bonus on your deposits, but there are some important details and terms you’ll need to keep in mind to make the most of this offer.

What is the Betjara 50% Deposit Bonus?

The 50% Deposit Bonus on Betjara is a special promotion designed to reward players with extra funds when they deposit money into their accounts during the weekend. When you deposit money, you’ll receive 50% of your deposit amount as a bonus, which you can use to place more bets across a variety of sports, casino games, and markets on Betjara.

This promotion runs from Friday, February 20th, 2025, to Sunday, February 23rd, 2025, and is available for existing Betjara users. By taking advantage of this offer, you can increase your betting power, giving you more opportunities to explore the wide range of betting markets Betjara has to offer.

Key Features of the 50% Weekend Special Deposit Bonus

1. Max Bonus Awarded: ₦5,000

The maximum bonus you can receive during this promotion is ₦5,000. This means that if you make a qualifying deposit of ₦10,000 or more, you will receive the full ₦5,000 bonus. For smaller deposits, the bonus is capped at 50% of your deposit amount. So, a ₦2,000 deposit will give you a ₦1,000 bonus, etc.

2. Minimum Betslip Odd: 5

For those placing accumulator or multiple bets, the minimum odds requirement on your betslips is 5.0. This means that each bet you place with the bonus funds must have odds of 5.0 or higher. This ensures that bettors are placing bets with higher potential returns, which is a great way to maximize the value of your bonus.

3. Maximum Payout: ₦10,000

While the maximum bonus you can receive is ₦5,000, the maximum payout for this promotion is ₦10,000. This means that even if you place bets with the bonus funds and win, you will be able to withdraw up to ₦10,000 in total winnings from your bonus. This cap encourages responsible betting while still offering the chance to make substantial profits.

4. Minimum Deposit: ₦200

To take part in this promotion, you must deposit a minimum of ₦200. This is a very accessible deposit threshold, allowing a wide range of players to take advantage of the bonus. Whether you’re a casual bettor or a more seasoned player, depositing just ₦200 will get you started on the path to unlocking the 50% bonus.

5. Bonus Validity Period: 2 Days

The bonus funds are valid for only 2 days once credited to your account. This means you need to make sure to use your bonus funds within 48 hours of receiving them. If you do not meet the turnover requirement within this period, the bonus and any winnings associated with it will expire. Be sure to plan your betting activity accordingly to make the most of the bonus.

How to Claim the 50% Weekend Special Deposit Bonus

Claiming the Betjara50% Weekend Special Deposit Bonus is a simple process. Follow these steps to take full advantage of the offer:

1. Log In to Your Betjara Account If you don’t already have a Betjara account, you’ll need to sign up. If you’re already a member, simply log in to your Betjara account via the website or mobile app.

2. Make a Qualifying Deposit Head to the Deposit Section and choose your preferred payment method. Ensure you deposit at least ₦200 to qualify for the promotion. You can deposit more, but remember that the maximum bonus you can receive is ₦5,000.

3. Bonus Credited Automatically Once you make your deposit, the 50% bonus will be automatically credited to your Betjara account. The bonus amount will be added to your balance, allowing you to start placing bets right away.

4. Start Betting You’ll now have extra funds to place bets. Be sure to place bets with minimum odds of 5.0 and make sure you meet the turnover requirements within 2 days.

5. Withdraw Winnings After meeting the turnover requirements (1x the bonus amount), you can withdraw any winnings generated from your bonus funds, up to a maximum payout of ₦10,000.

Tips for Maximizing the 50% Weekend Special Deposit Bonus

To get the most out of the 50% Deposit Bonus, here are a few helpful tips:

• Place High-Odds Bets: Since the minimum betslip odds requirement is 5.0, try placing accumulator or multi-leg bets with higher odds to maximize potential returns.

• Be Mindful of the Expiry: The bonus is only valid for 2 days, so make sure to place your bets and meet the turnover requirement before the bonus expires.

• Spread Your Bets: Don’t put all your bonus funds into one bet. Try spreading them out across multiple events to increase your chances of success.

• Check for Other Promotions: Keep an eye on other promotions or offers that may be running simultaneously to combine them for even better value.

Conclusion

The 50% Weekend Special Deposit Bonus on Betjara is an exciting opportunity for bettors to maximize their funds and enhance their betting experience. With a simple claim process, generous bonus amounts, and a low turnover requirement, it’s a promotion that offers significant value for existing customers.

Make sure to deposit before the promotion ends on Sunday, February 23rd, 2025, and take full advantage of this limited-time offer. With your boosted balance, you’ll have the chance to place more bets, explore new markets, and increase your chances of winning big this weekend!

Terms and conditions apply!

