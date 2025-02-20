Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has emerged the best performing governor on environmental health matters. The award was conferred on him, Tuesday during the ‘’Environmental Health Award 2025’’ ceremony which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Asokoro, Abuja. The organisers said he won the award due to his commitment to environmental sanitation and the general cleanliness of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abubakar Buba, who represented Mr Sani at the ceremony, expressed delight that the governor’s worthy efforts in the state have started gaining national recognition judging by the number of laurels he has received in recent times.

Mr Buba, who addressed newsmen on Thursday, said Governor Sani’s recognition underscores the significance of the environment in enhancing health and general wellbeing. He disclosed that the award was presented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume who represented President Bola Tinubu at the ceremony.

He commended Governor Sani for expending huge human and financial resources to keep Kaduna State clean. He equally appreciated Kaduna residents for disposing their refuse in a manner that does not hurt the environment.

According to the commissioner, Kaduna State Government has so far engaged 2,400 street sweepers across the state to sweep major cities and towns every day. Justifying the state government’s emphasis on environmental sanitation, Mr Buba argued ‘’that a clean environment is the foundation of a good healthcare system and a healthy citizenry and this translates to better productivity.’’

‘’The bacteria and vectors that cause common diseases like malaria, typhoid fever and cholera thrive in dirty environments. So, a clean environment is an antidote to most of our health challenges,’’ he argued.

The commissioner said the current award is the second recognition on environmental matters that that Governor Sani has received in recent times, recalling that Clean Up Nigeria had earlier ranked Kaduna State as the cleanest sub-national in the North-west zone.

He said that the recognition was contained in 17th edition of Clean Up Nigeria’s State Of Nigerian Environment (STONE), where Kaduna State came tops in the North-west, Akwa Ibom State was adjudged the cleanest in the South-south while Enugu State led in the South-east.

The commissioner recalled that the STONE report also ranked Lagos, Plateau and Borno states as the cleanest in the South-west, North-central and North-east respectively.

