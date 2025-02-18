The legal representatives of Adaobi Jennifer Alagwu, the estranged wife of a former Skye Bank chairperson, Tunde Ayeni have refuted claims that she was never married to the businessman just as they restated her position that Mr Ayeni is the biological father of her daughter, Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni.

The legal counsel said that the traditional marriage rites between Ms Alagwu and Mr Ayeni were lawfully conducted, including the payment of the bride price, adding that the ceremony was captured on video. Apart from the legally recognised marriage between them, Ms Alagwu’s lawyers said that her pregnancy for her daughter, Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni occurred before the marriage rites and that the child’s paternity is not in question.

Concerning the DNA, the counsel said the test was conducted at DNA Diagnostics Centre (DDC), United Kingdom, a globally recognised genetic testing institution, adding that Mr Ayeni has an option of suing the centre if he has any doubt about the result rather resorting to media campaign.

The legal representatives stated that Ms Alagwu “has no interest in engaging in a public dispute over wealth, status, or assets”. They, however stated that what she would “not tolerate is the erasure of her child’s existence, the defamation of her character, and the malicious attempt to distort indisputable facts”. Here is full text of the statement from the legal representatives of Ms Alagwu:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF ADAOBI JENIFER ALAGWU

On behalf of our client, Ms Adaobi Jenifer Alagwu, we issue this stern warning to Mr TundeAyeni and his associates regarding the ongoing defamation, deliberate misinformation, and false narratives surrounding his legally recognized marriage to our client and the paternity of their daughter, Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni.

For over a year, Ms Alagwu has exercised great restraint in the face of continuous attacks, blatant lies, and a coordinated smear campaign against her and her child. However, given the relentless propagation of falsehoods by Mr Ayeni and those acting on his behalf, we are now compelled to set the record straight.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

1. Recognized Marriage:

The claim that Mr Ayeni was never married to Ms Alagwu is an outright lie. Traditional marriage rites were lawfully conducted, including the payment of the bride price, and this was captured on video. Denying this now is both disingenuous and legally irrelevant.

2. Paternity of Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni:

Any claim that our client’s pregnancy occurred before the marriage is false. The child was conceived after the marriage, and her paternity is not in question.

A DNA test was conducted at DNA Diagnostics Centre (DDC), United Kingdom, a globally recognized genetic testing institution.

The results, which were directly sent to all parties involved, including Mr Ayeni, his wife, and Ms Alagwu, confirm without a doubt that Mr TundeAyeni is the biological father of Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni.

Any claims of falsification are not only defamatory but also a direct attack on the credibility of a reputable medical institution. If Mr Ayeni or his associates insist on this baseless claim, they should take legal action against the DDC an institution that follows strict international medical standards rather than engaging in public deceit. (See attached DNA test results.)

3. Mrs Biola Ayeni’s Full Knowledge & Involvement:

It is also a blatant falsehood to claim that Mrs BiolaAyeni is unaware of Ms Alagwu or her child. In February 2023, Mrs Ayeni personally traveled with Ms Alagwu and Omarosa to London for the DNA test.

If, as alleged, there was no child, why did Mrs Ayeni accompany them to a UK hospital for a paternity test? This contradiction exposes the deliberate lies being spread.

4. Acknowledgment of the Child’s Birth & Subsequent Denial:

Mr Ayeni was not only present during Omarosa’s birth in the United States but was also inside the delivery room, where he cut the umbilical cord himself. His name is officially recorded on Omarosa’s American birth certificate, bearing his signature.

There are photographs and multiple witnesses who can confirm this, making his current denials both fraudulent and disgraceful.

THE TRUTH CANNOT BE ERASED

Ms Alagwu has no interest in engaging in a public dispute over wealth, status, or assets. However, what she will not tolerate is the erasure of her child’s existence, the defamation of her character, and the malicious attempt to distort indisputable facts.

Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni is an innocent child, and no amount of manipulation, deception, or media propaganda will change the biological and legal facts.

We strongly advise all parties involved to exercise honesty, accountability, and discretion going forward.

SEE ATTACHED:

• DNA Test Results (Issued by DNA Diagnostics Centre, UK)

Signed,

Legal Counsel to Adaobi Jenifer Alagwu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

