The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA), a women’s advocacy group, has launched operations in Nigeria to strengthen the fight against cancer.

Founded over two decades ago in the United States, AWCAA has supported African women through breast cancer screenings, treatment initiatives, and awareness campaigns.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, AWCAA announced that the launch event at the Continental Hotel in Abuja brought together cancer survivors, health practitioners, advocates, and government dignitaries.

During the launch, survivors, health professionals, and advocates reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cancer awareness, prevention, treatment, and care in Nigeria.

Before the official launch, a themed ‘Women’s Wellness Brunch’ pre-launch was hosted in Lagos on 8 February at Lo Studio, Victoria Island.

The pre-launch featured various activities, including a pilates session and a panel discussion with lifestyle influencers Angel Obasi and Joycee Awosika.

They engaged in an insightful conversation about body, mind, beauty, and the self-care blueprint. Notable guests, including Nichole Chikwe, were also in attendance.

The main launch event showcased several activities, including a panel session on Nigeria’s readiness and response to cancer, moderated by Emmanuella Nwachukwu.

The panellists included Tessy Ahmadu, Nwamaka Lasebikan, Uchechukwu Nwokwu, and Hadiza A-Arome.

A fashion parade featuring cancer survivors symbolised strength, resilience, and hope in the fight against cancer.

Additionally, awards were presented to the keynote speakers in recognition of their contributions to cancer advocacy.

Abiola Shotunde, the vice president of AWCAAN Nigeria, led the official launch ceremony.

Bridging gaps

Speaking at the launch, Ify Nwabukwu, President and Founder of AWCAA, stated that the organisation had conducted over twenty-one cancer awareness missions across Africa.

She further noted that AWCAA had donated mammogram machines to hospitals and enhanced cancer care in Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, and Sudan.

“By expanding into Nigeria, AWCAA aims to bridge the gap in cancer education, screening, and treatment, ensuring more women receive the support they need,” Ms Nwabukwu said.

She reaffirmed the importance of a collaborative approach to cancer prevention and care.

Ms Nwabukwu emphasised that with AWCAA’s presence in Nigeria, the organisation would strengthen its advocacy and expand screening programmes.

She added that her presence will further enhance patient support efforts, ensuring more women receive the necessary care and education to fight cancer effectively.

She said, “Cancer is a family affair and must be treated as such. While early detection has been proven to reduce mortality rates, it is critical for stakeholders, including government agencies, healthcare professionals, and organisations like AWCAA, to work together to sustain the fight against this disease.”

Additionally, Zainab Bagudu, CEO and Founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation and President-Elect of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), underscored the critical role of collaboration in lowering cancer mortality rates.

“AWCAA Nigeria has come at a crucial time when collective action is needed to lower cancer-related deaths. I wish the association success in its mission to save lives.”

Furthermore, Ngozi Odu, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, stressed the urgent need to address cancer in Nigeria.

“Cancer is a growing public health concern that requires a united front. We must all ensure access to education, early detection, and quality treatment.”

