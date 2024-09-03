The remains of Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, were on Tuesday laid to rest in Katsina.

The ceremony was concluded at the Yammarina Sarki cemetery with funeral prayers led by Aminu Yammawa at the famiky’s residence in Katsina.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar were among the dignitaries at the ceremony.

Others include former governors of Sokoto and Zamfara states, Aminu Tambuwal and Abdulaziz Yari, respectively.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, were also at the event.

Dada Yar’adua

Mrs Yar’adua died on Monday at the age of 100 at her late husband’s residence in Katsina.

She was laid to rest beside her late husband, Musa Yar’adua, and two of her children who were prominent Nigerian politicians, the late former president Yar’Adua and the late Shehu Yar’Adua.

Her death came 17 years after the death of the former president and 27 years after that of Shehu, a military general who died in prison on 8 December 1997.

Her husband, Musa Yar’adua, was a minister in the Nigerian First Republic.

She was the first Nigerian woman to have her children become president, vice president, and governor.

However, she outlived her two most prominent sons.

Her first son, Shehu, was the deputy to the military head of state, Olusegun Obasanjo, from 1976 to 1979, while a grandson, Murtala Shehu, was a minister from 2009 to 2011.

Three of Mrs Yar’adua’s granddaughters are married to former state governors.

