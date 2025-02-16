Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa has praised the club’s supporters for their unwavering dedication as the team continues to push for a strong finish in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) this season.

The four-time NPFL champions secured back-to-back victories, defeating El Kanemi Warriors 2-1 on Wednesday before grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 win against Abia Warriors on Saturday.

Though sidelined by a slight injury, Musa was present in the stands to cheer on his teammates during the match against Abia Warriors.

On Sunday, he took to his official Facebook page to express his gratitude to the fans.

“Massive shoutout to all the incredible fans who turned up in full force yesterday (Saturday)! 🙌 Your energy, passion, and support made the game truly unforgettable. It’s because of YOU that we keep pushing harder and striving for greatness. 💪⚽️ Every cheer, every chant, every moment with you fuels us to do our best.

“Let’s keep this momentum going and take it to the next level! 🔥 We are ONE team, ONE family! SAI MASU GIDA 🟢🟡🙏 #FanPower #Supporters #TeamSpirit #FootballFamily #WeAreOne”

Boosting morale off the pitch

Despite being unable to play, Musa made sure to lift the spirits of his teammates before the crucial fixture.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Going into Saturday’s clash, the club announced that the Super Eagles captain had donated cash to the squad.

“Update! Despite being sidelined by injury, @NGSuperEagles captain @Ahmedmusa718 has boosted the morale of the Sai Masu Gida players with a cash gift ahead of their clash against Abia Warriors. The skipper made the donation during his visit to the team’s camp on Friday night,” the club stated.

Pillars’ current standing

With the latest victory, Kano Pillars now sit eighth on the NPFL table with 35 points, just three points away from the last continental qualification spot.

With a strong squad and passionate supporters rallying behind them, the team will be looking to sustain their winning momentum as they push for a top finish in the league.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

