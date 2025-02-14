In order to bolster the administrative capacity of the government for improved service delivery to the people, Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of 12 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.
A statement by Suleiman Ahmad Tudu,
Senior Special Assistant (Media),
Office of the Secretary to the State Government communicated the development. The statement quoted the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada as saying that the appointments followed due process and were coordinated by the Office of the Head of the State Civil Service.
|
The newly appointed permanent secretaries include Muhammad Salihu, Sani Abubakar, Hassan Shehu Usman, Haruna Dikko, Abubakar Muhammad and Aminu Almajir.
The rest are Yakubu Sanusi, Maryam Shantali, Sa’adatu Abdu Gusau, Suwaiba Ibrahim Barau, Rilwanu Musa and Sanusi Bello Jabaka.
The office of the Head of Service will formally issue appointment letters to the appointees following which all necessary onboarding formalities will be completed.
Governor Lawal appreciated the efforts put in by all those who participated in the processes leading to the appointments. He charged the appointees to bring in their wealth of experience and expertise towards enhancing the productivity of the state civil service in line with the best practices.
