The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 23 persons lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred on Thursday under the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange Flyover at Hotoro-Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 48 other passengers have also sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the crash.

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Umar Matazu, confirmed the accident in a statement in Kano on Friday.

He said that the accident involved a DAF truck, overloaded with goods and passengers.

“The passengers involved were 71 passengers, 67 adults and four children.

“The injured were taken to the Murtala Mohammed General Hospital for urgent medical treatment,” Mr Matazu said.

The sector commander said that at about 9:50 p.m., he received a distress call about the incident and quickly dispatched his personnel to the scene, where they rescued the victims at about 10 p.m.

Mr Matazu said that an investigation revealed that the driver lost control as a result of speeding, veered off the road and somersaulted.

He condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Mr Matazu, however, warned truck drivers against loading trucks with humans and animals, saying that anyone caught in the dangerous act would face the wrath of the law.

The sector commander said that the road blockade caused by the accident had been cleared, and the free flow of traffic had been restored.

He said that the FRSC remained committed to ensuring safety on highways, urging motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent the wanton loss of lives and property.

(NAN)

