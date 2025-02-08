Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Guo Jiakun held a regular press conference on 6 February, 2025 during which he spoke about the recent statements of US President, Donald Trump with regard to Gaza and Panama Canal among others.

He was responding to Mr Trump’s restated vision that, “The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” while Palestinians would be temporarily resettled elsewhere.

President Trump’s resettlement idea has prompted condemnations from the UN, human rights groups and Arab leaders. Under international law, attempts to forcibly transfer populations from occupied territory are strictly prohibited.

Correspondents from different media organizations asked the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Jiakun questions which he responded as follows.

Dragon TV: There has been extensive opposition from the international community to U.S. President Trump’s proposal to “clear out” and take over Gaza. What is China’s comment?

Guo Jiakun: Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, not a bargaining chip for political games, still less a prey of the strong. The war has already left Gaza in devastation and suffering. The international community, major countries in particular, should join hands to make Gaza better, rather than worse, by providing humanitarian assistance and helping with its reconstruction.

China firmly supports the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, believes that “the Palestinians governing Palestine” is an important principle that must be upheld in the post-conflict governance of Gaza, and opposes the forced displacement of the people of Gaza.

China stands ready to work with the rest of the world for the realization of the two-State solution as the fundamental way forward, and for an early, just political settlement of the Palestinian question, namely, the establishment of an independent State of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty based on the 1967 border and with east Jerusalem as its capital.

AFP: The U.S. said on Wednesday that its government vessels would sail for free through the Panama Canal following heavy pressure from President Donald Trump. But authorities at the waterway have swiftly issued a denial and said that no agreement had been reached. Does China have a comment on this?

Guo Jiakun: On the Panama Canal issue, China made clear its position more than once. China, as always, respects Panama’s sovereignty over the Canal and recognizes it as a permanently neutral international waterway. We respect the government of Panama’s management and operation of the Canal. Never ever has China interfered.

Le Monde: The new American President is making more and more controversial statements about Gaza, about Greenland, and about the Panama Canal. Do you think that’s an opportunity for China to develop its influence?

Guo Jiakun: China will not comment on relevant U.S. policies. China, as always, develops its relations with other countries in accordance with the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter. We also stand ready to contribute to world peace and development.

Bloomberg: Mongolia’s government is saying it plans to expand a railway connection with China to boost coal trade between the countries, and the deal will be finalized when the Mongolian Prime Minister visits China from February 13 to 15. Can the Foreign Ministry confirm the visit and whether the coal deal will be part of the agenda?

Guo Jiakun: China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers. The two countries maintain close exchanges at various levels, and both sides are committed to enhancing connectivity and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. As for the specific high-level exchange arrangement and cooperation you mentioned, we will release timely information if anything comes up. Please check back for updates.

Yonhap News Agency: It’s reported that some ROK government departments have blocked access to DeepSeek. Previously there has been news about banning or restricting the use of DeepSeek in countries such as Italy, Australia, India, the U.S. and Japan, and some companies also blocked access to DeepSeek. How does China see such moves?

Guo Jiakun: I’ve noted this. Let me stress that the Chinese government attaches great importance to data privacy and security and protects it in accordance with the law. We have never asked and will never ask any company or individual to collect or store data against laws. China has all along opposed moves to overstretch the concept of national security or politicize trade and tech issues. We will firmly protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Global Times: A handful of we-media accounts recently posted groundless remarks that Cambodian leaders are choosing sides between China and the U.S. and that major cooperation projects between China and Cambodia are stalling. What’s your comment?

Guo Jiakun: These remarks on Cambodia are purely groundless smears and deliberate vilification. China and Cambodia are iron-clad friends supporting each other and sharing weal and woe. This time-honored friendship was cultivated by the older generation of leaders of both countries, and has stood the test of the changing international landscape.

It serves the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples, has strong vibrancy and promising prospects of development, and can never be weakened or undermined by any force. China and Cambodia see each other as the most trustworthy friend and the most reliable partner, and always firmly support each other’s core interests. This is the defining feature of China-Cambodia relations and also serves as the foundation of the time-tested friendship between the two countries.

The endeavor of building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future has delivered tangibly for the two peoples. China has remained Cambodia’s biggest source of foreign investment and biggest trading partner for years running. Bilateral trade soared by nearly four times in the past decade. Cambodian leaders openly stressed more than once that China is Cambodia’s most trusted friend, and friendship with China is a firm political consensus within the Cambodian government and political party and among the Cambodian people.

At present, China and Cambodia are guiding the high-quality development of bilateral relations with high-level mutual trust, continue to enrich the “Diamond Hexagon” cooperation framework, formulate cooperation plans for the Industrial Development Corridor and the “Fish and Rice Corridor,” advance the implementation of priority cooperation projects, boost each other’s modernization process, deliver more tangibly for the two peoples and provide more stability and certainty for the effort to address international and regional challenges.

We firmly believe that the iron-clad friendship between China and Cambodia will steer clear of disruptions. We will not allow any deliberate vilification against our friendship and any rumor-monger shall bear legal responsibility and consequences.

