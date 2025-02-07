Katsina State Government has incorporated a development programme for young footballers at the Katsina Football Academy, combining athletic training with practical skills acquisition to secure the future beyond sports.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Aliyu Lawal Zakari Shargalle, announced this after the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on Wednesday. He said the academy will now offer training in pure water production and tailoring.

“The idea was to prepare the footballers for the alternative future business after retirement,” Mr Shargalle explained.

In a bid to boost the academy’s international exposure, Mr Shargalle revealed plans for an overseas tour to Doha, Qatar.

“The tour would allow the footballers to showcase their talents for possible engagement by international clubs,” he stated.

The Executive Council has also approved a monthly fitness initiative tagged “Walk for Life,” involving government officials from both executive and legislative arms.

According to Mr Shargalle, this program will cover “a distance between three to five kilometers on foot by the last Sunday of every month.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In a separate development, Special Adviser to the Governor on Secondary Education, Nura Katsayel, announced a new restructuring in school administration.

“The principals who failed to meet up in promotion examinations would be posted to other secondary schools or to government establishments where their services are needed,” Mr Katsayel stated, referring to principals who scored below the 50% threshold in recent competency tests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

