The Katsina State Government under Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has made substantial investments in the education sector, with expenditures exceeding N120 billion across various educational initiatives and infrastructure development projects.

During the third edition of the monthly press briefing delivered by the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe, the administration highlighted significant achievements in basic, secondary, and tertiary education since assuming office on 29 May, 2023.

Mr Jobe stated, “At the basic education level, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) executed projects worth N9.1 billion, including the construction of 160 classrooms, 81 boreholes, 46 toilets and 20 staff quarters.”

“Also, 258 classrooms were rehabilitated in addition to the provision of 612 teachers’ furniture and 14,602 two-seater pupils’ furniture. Facilities such as books, teaching aids and instructional materials, namely laptop/desktop computers, tablets, solar powered panels, inverter were provided. Additionally, motorcycles and vehicles were procured for effective monitoring,” Mr Jobe stated.

He said that the government also provided essential learning materials and conducted training for 274,816 education officials including primary school teachers, integrated Qur’anic schools teachers, officials of Better Education Service Delivery for All, (BESDA), as well as teachers of private schools.

“As part of the infrastructural development plan in our schools, the sum of N5,641,369,114.00 was expended under the Transforming Education System at State Level, (TESS-Project) /Better Education for Service Delivery Additional Financing (BESDA-AF), for the construction and rehabilitation of 150 primary schools across the State,” Mr Jobe stated.

Speaking further, Mr Jobe disclosed that the state government, through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, spent the sum of N6,804,415,196.00 for the construction and rehabilitation of some schools, provision of science and technical education consumables, books, instructional materials, furniture as well as feeding of boarding students among others.

“In the same vein, three special model secondary schools are being constructed at Radda, Dumurkul and Jikamshi while rehabilitation works were also carried out at Government Day Secondary Schools, Funtua, Jikamshi, Ingawa, Zango and GGSS Kabomo,” the deputy governor pointed out.

He equally highlighted the procurement of an additional science equipment and materials which were distributed to 36 secondary schools across the state.

Feeding of Boarding Students

On science and technical education, Mr Jobe revealed that the government expended the sum of N1,465,061,582.28 for feeding of boarding students at schools under the State Science and Technical Education Board, as well as for reconstruction and rehabilitation of structures at GCC Mai’adua, GTC Ingawa, GGSSS Malumfashi, GGCC Charanchi, GSSS Musawa, GSSS Kaita, GSSS Faskari and GTC Mashi.

The deputy governor disclosed that under the AGILE project, the administration has constructed 75 new junior and senior secondary schools at N13.6 billion. Also, an additional 77 schools are under construction at the cost of N36.8 billion. The project also includes the rehabilitation of 578 schools and provision of digital learning materials worth N6.6 billion.

Similarly, Mr Jobe said special grants have been provided for renovation of 75 new constructed secondary schools, conditional cash transfer to 104,111 girls across 255 secondary schools and, renovation/expansion of existing school infrastructure as well as provision of WASH and games facilities to 578 secondary schools across the state.

In line with Governor Radda’s promise to make proper partnership with AGILE and drive education growth, a total of 45 existing Junior and Senior Secondary Schools have been identified for rehabilitation at the cost of N10,800,000,00.00

The deputy governor explained that the sum of N6,600,000,000.00 has been expended in procuring teaching materials such as digital learning materials for 170 schools, digital literacy books for 200 schools, solar, inverter and battery for 170 schools, 1,200 refuse containers for 600 secondary schools and 1No of Toyota Corolla for Project Finance Management Unit.

Others are instructional materials for 170,000 students, distribution of teaching and learning materials to focus schools for effective implementation and empowering of 60,000 girls with life skills.

“This laudable initiative has tremendously increased girls enrollment in our schools and improved their educational advancement,” Mr Jobe emphasised.

“At Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Government has expended the sum of N314,605,500.00 to restore adequate electricity supply. This is in addition to the provision of solar security lights at the cost of N98,246,064.00 aimed at enhancing security at the campus and promoting sustainable energy solutions within the University,” he said.

“This administration has also released the sum of N135,992,00.00 as accreditation fee for various programmes in 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions by the National Universities Commission (NUC),” the deputy governor stated.

KYCV Empowers 634 Graduates With Starter Packs

Remarkably, the deputy governor declared that through Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV), the administration has empowered 634 graduates with starter packs worth N248 million and established a central workshop for government vehicle repairs. He said the initiative is in line with the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and practical skills development.

He added that the government has upgraded the central workshop at the KYCV for the repair of government vehicles as a cost saving measure at the cost of N31,000,000:00.

“The tertiary education sector received significant attention, with major investments in Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, and other state-owned institutions. Notable among these is the elevation of Yusuf Bala Usman College of Legal Studies, Daura, to a full-fledged College of Education,” he stated.

N1.9 Billion Disbursed as Scholarships to 136,175 Students

Mr Jobe said the administration has supported academic excellence by disbursing N1.9 billion in scholarships to 136,175 students and introduced special awards for first-class graduates. Additionally, 210 high-performing students received recognition and cash awards for maintaining exceptional CGPAs.

“These achievements underscore our administration’s commitment to transforming education in Katsina State,” Mr Jobe said. “We are building a solid foundation for our citizens’ future through strategic investments in educational infrastructure and human capital development.”

The monthly press briefing aims to keep the good people of Katsina state informed about the policies, programmes and achievements of Governor Radda led administration and it’s ‘Building Your Future’ agenda.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State

