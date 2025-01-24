Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has promised to remain committed to transparency and accountability in running the affairs of the people of the state. Mr Radda made the pledge during a high-powered meeting with over 13,000 leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The leaders included State and local government party officials, ward and local government officials, APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates as well as ward coordinators.

The meeting which took place at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Government House, Katsina on Thursday, was organised ahead of the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Mr Radda emphasised the electorate’s fundamental power to replace non-productive elected officials. He urged party members to mobilise voters to support APC candidates.

The governor implored party officials to continue to mobilise the electorates to come out en masse and vote for APC candidates at the local government election scheduled for 15th February, 2025.

Mammoth crowd of attendeesHe also encouraged voters in the state to make the best use of their thumbs in electing or re-electing leaders who would devote themselves in serving the people. He promised to protect the right and integrity of all citizens, noting that he would reciprocate the sacrifice they made leading to his victory at the 2023 general election.

In his contribution, the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe highlighted Governor Radda’s transformative leadership, pointing to the administration’s focus on human capital and sectoral development. Mr Jobe noted that the governor’s transparent approach would be critical to the party’s success in the upcoming local government elections.

The State APC Chairman, Sani Aliyu Daura in his remarks admonished the party executives to mobilise the electorate in their respective areas to come out en masse and vote for APC candidates. Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman of APC in the state, Bala Abu Musawa said the meeting was to solidify the mutual understanding among the leadership and other card carrying members of APC devoid of any differences.

On his part, the National Coordinator for Dikko/Jobe 2023 Campaign Council, Jabiru Salisu Tsauri commended the governor for recognising and rewarding party supporters through strategic political appointments and meaningful engagements. The meeting brought together party leadership at ward, local government and state levels, including contact and mobilisation officials, chairmanship candidates, their deputies, and councillors.

