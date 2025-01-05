When Malam Dikko Umar Radda assumed office as the Governor of Katsina State, the challenges before him were immense. The state’s economy was floundering under the weight of internal debt, and the security situation was dire, with banditry and violence threatening the lives and livelihoods of its citizens. Undaunted, Governor Radda embarked on a transformative mission, driven by a clear vision and a commitment to restoring prosperity and peace. Today, his administration’s efforts are evident in the improved security and socio-economic stability in Katsina State.

Tackling Governance and Financial Transparency

From the outset, Mr Radda implemented sweeping reforms aimed at strengthening governance and ensuring financial accountability. Recognising the need for prudent fiscal management, he introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system. This initiative streamlined government expenditures, curbed waste, and enhanced transparency, resulting in significant cost savings. Furthermore, he appointed competent professionals to key positions, fostering a culture of accountability and efficiency within the state’s administrative framework.

Prioritising Development Through Fiscal Prudence

Governor Radda made a commendable decision to cut down the cost of governance by reducing the recurrent expenditure in the state’s 2025 budget to an unprecedented 22.82%. This strategic move allowed for the allocation of a remarkable 77.18% of the total budget to capital expenditure, targeting infrastructural deficits across various sectors of the state’s economy. This bold step reflects his focus on long-term growth and development.

Equally impressive is the governor’s achievement in implementing the 2024 fiscal budget with a cumulative success rate of 69%. This milestone demonstrates his administration’s commitment to efficiency and its ability to turn ambitious plans into tangible outcomes that benefit the citizens of Katsina State.

A Resolute Stance on Security

Security has been Governor Radda’s foremost priority. The pervasive banditry and cattle rustling had displaced entire communities, leaving residents in constant fear. Understanding that sustainable development hinges on safety, the governor adopted a multifaceted approach to address these challenges.

The Radda administration has strengthened collaboration with traditional security agencies while involving local communities in safeguarding their neighborhoods. This led to the establishment of well-trained and equipped local community watch corps. Operating in vulnerable areas such as Malumfashi, Dandume, Faskari, and Musawa, these corps played a pivotal role in reducing crime. Their dedication, combined with effective government-community collaboration, has significantly restored public trust and stability in the state.

Support for Internally Displaced Persons

Governor Radda demonstrated empathy and foresight in addressing the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs). To tackle this challenge, he established the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Internally Displaced Persons. This office works tirelessly to provide sustainable resettlement solutions, ensuring that displaced individuals regain their dignity and reintegrate into society as active contributors. His compassionate approach underscores his commitment to prioritising the well-being of every citizen.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Revolutionising Education

One of Governor Radda’s notable achievements is the substantial reduction in the number of out-of-school children in Katsina State. By anchoring educational reforms in a culture of accountability and inclusivity, he fostered a system that progressively turned challenges into opportunities. His personal involvement in promoting education exemplifies leadership by example, ensuring the state’s future is rooted in learning and growth.

A Legacy of Hope and Transformation

The results of Governor Radda’s leadership are tangible. Katsina State now enjoys improved security, enabling businesses to thrive and families to live without fear. The local community watch corps, coupled with the revitalized support for IDPs, has empowered citizens and fostered a renewed sense of unity. Families once displaced by violence now engage in socio-economic activities, rebuilding their lives and contributing to the state’s progress.

Mr Radda’s strategic fiscal decisions, such as prioritising capital expenditure and achieving an unprecedented budget implementation success rate, reflect his visionary leadership. His tenure has turned Katsina State into a beacon of hope, showcasing the transformative power of governance centered on development, security, and the well-being of its people.

Under Radda’s stewardship, Katsina has not only survived but thrived, setting an example of what purposeful governance can achieve.

Fauziyya Lawal Katsina wrote from Katsina city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

