The Chief of Air Staff, Hasan Abubakar, says the contributions of veterans are highly appreciated, reiterating his commitment to their welfare.

According to him, their invaluable services to the nation will never be in vain.

Mr Abubakar made the commitment on Saturday at an event with the Nigerian Air Force’s veterans in Kaduna.

The air chief was represented by the Chief of Administration, NAF Headquarters, Idi Sani.

He explained that the parley was his initiative to honour the NAF veterans in appreciation of their services and dedication during their days of service.

Mr Abubakar added that the parley was to connect and engage serving personnel with the veterans so as to understand their welfare issues and make efforts to ensure that they were better managed.

He said, “It is also an avenue created to ensure that the serving personnel are also motivated by the situation so as to ensure they do their best in giving to the service from the experiences they will gain during interaction.”

Mr Abubakar said the service expected the veterans to continue being loyal and honest in all their endeavours, while pledging to continue taking care of them and the serving personnel.

He disclosed that NAF has plans to re-engage the skilled veterans, adding that applications were currently open for those with skills.

Mr Abubakar urged the serving personnel to continue taking care of the veterans for them to also continue being taken care of when they leave the service.

He appreciated the veterans’ efforts and support during their service years, reassuring them that NAF would not forget them.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command, Abubakar Abdullahi, acknowledged their sacrifices and contributions to the nation.

Mr Abdullahi emphasised NAF’s commitment to honouring its veterans, just as it routinely remembers and celebrates its fallen heroes.

He said that the event was initiated in 2024 by the current NAF’s administration and it has become an annual tradition.

“The “CAS Parley with NAF veterans serves as a platform to reconnect with the veterans, demonstrate its appreciation for their service, and provide support for their welfare.

“The event is being held simultaneously in all NAF units and formations across the country, “he said

The Chairman of the Association of NAF veterans in the state, Yusuf Usman, commended the CAS for prioritizing the welfare of both serving and retired officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by retired air force personnel from the Kaduna area.

It featured free medical services, lectures on health and financial concerns and interactive sessions.

(NAN)

