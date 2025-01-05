“God’s strength is made perfect in weakness.”

Jesus taught us to pray: “Thy will be done.” Thy will be done prayers are prayers for the grace of God. Therefore, we need to tell God again and again: “Thy will be done in my life.” “Your will is the best for me.” “As long as it is Your will, I am satisfied.”

The throne established to address our needs is the throne of grace. It is not the throne of deliverance but of grace. Thank God for the blood of Jesus through which we come: “Boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16).

Paul’s Thorn

There was a thorn in Paul’s flesh. That thorn was not of God but of Satan. Nevertheless, that which was of Satan served the good purposes of God. That thorn was inconvenient for Paul. But it was for his benefit.

“We know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28).

What the devil thought for evil, God overruled for good. This is the 50:20 rule enunciated by Joseph concerning his evil brothers:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“As for you, you thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive.”(Genesis 50:20).

Thus, our troubles often turn out to be prefaces for blessings. Troubles are sometimes sent to teach us to pray. Anything that makes us call upon the name of the Lord is a blessing in disguise.

“For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.” (2 Corinthians 4:17).

Our troubles are making ways for us. Our troubles are mountains that must be made low. Who are you, O great mountain, before the people of God you must become a plain in Jesus’ Name.

Paul, in his ignorance, assuming that what is bad is bad for him, prayed that the Lord would remove the thorn in his flesh. But it was in the interest of Paul for the thorn to be there, for the Lord knew that the abundance of revelations He had given to Paul would go to his head.

In short, Paul prayed fervently against his own interest because he did not know what he should pray for as he ought to. Instead of praying that the thorn in his flesh be removed, Paul should have prayed for the grace to bear the inconvenience of the thorn.

How often do we ask for things according to the flesh instead of according to the spirit? How often do we ask the Lord to remove what is for our benefit instead of asking for the grace to go through His refining process?

Tell God: “Let me gather up the fragments of my life, that nothing be lost.” (John 6:12). “Let me not reject what You have in store for me.” “Prepare me for the great things You have planned for me.” “Let every valley be exalted. Every mountain and hill be made low. Let the crooked places be made straight. Let me see the glory of God.”

“Let me see the kindness of God. Let me see His lovingkindness, His compassion, and His mercy.

The reproaches of our enemies often help to hide pride from us. When we get a particular blessing, we need another blessing to preserve it. That is why the blessing of the Lord makes one rich and He adds no sorrow with it. (Proverbs 10:22).

God’s response to Paul’s prayer shows that though God always accepts the prayer of faith, He does not always answer according to what we want. God answers prayer in the spirit of the prayer and not in the letter.

What God sometimes gives in wrath He often denies in love.

Sufficient Grace

Jesus told Paul: “My grace is sufficient for you.” What is this grace that is sufficient in our adversity and tribulations?

Grace is the love, mercy and goodwill of God towards us. The knowledge of this is often sufficient to enable us to bear and endure any and everything because we know that God is aware of what we are going through and that He will not allow us to be tempted above what we are able to bear.

Therefore, let us thank God for this assurance:

“No temptation has overtaken you except such as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that you may be able to bear it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13).

Let us thank God that the grace of God is for all seasons

Let us thank Him for His enabling grace. This means we are often called to occupy positions for which we are not qualified. Peter was a fisherman. That was his area of specialisation. But Jesus did not call him to be a fisher of fishes. He called him to be a fisher of men.

Looking at the tasks of an apostle, Paul asks:

“To the one we are the savour of death unto death; and to the other the savour of life unto life. And who is sufficient for these things?” (2 Corinthians 2:16).

Christ is our sufficiency. Our sufficiency is of God.

“Moses said unto God, Who am I, that I should go unto Pharaoh, and that I should bring forth the children of Israel out of Egypt?” (Exodus 3:11).

You were a nobody but God has made you somebody. You are not able but God will enable you. There are only 200 of you but God will use the few to defeat a great army. “Nothing restrains the Lord from saving by many or by few.” (1 Samuel 14:6).

“Moses said unto the LORD, O my Lord, I am not eloquent, neither heretofore, nor since thou hast spoken unto thy servant: but I am slow of speech, and of a slow tongue.” (Exodus 4:10).

Thank God that even though you are not qualified, nevertheless you are called.

Look at Paul. A proud man; opinionated; and a murderer. Nevertheless, called to be an apostle by the will of God. He was a bad preacher, unlike Apollos. Nevertheless, he was called.

He says: “Last of all (Jesus) was seen of me also, as of one born out of due time. For I am the least of the apostles, that am not meet to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church of God.” (1 Corinthians 15:8-9).

Nevertheless, God qualified him.

Promise of Grace

The grace of God can be something of a promissory note. God says, in effect, “I will deliver you from this problem but not today. In the meantime, I am assuring you that this problem will not be allowed to overwhelm you.”

Thank God for this assurance. God says:

Fear not; for I am with you: be not dismayed; for I am your God: I will strengthen you; yes, I will help you; yes, I will uphold you with the right hand of My righteousness.” (Isaiah 41:10).

Thank God that God’s strength is made perfect in weakness. The weaker the instrument God uses, the more prominently His power is seen and acknowledged. Thus, it is out of the mouth of babes and suckling that God has ordained strength. This is that the excellency of the power may be of God and not of man.

“To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God.” (Ephesians 3:10).

“But now, thus says the Lord, who created you, O Jacob, And He who formed you, O Israel: “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flame scorch you.” (Isaiah 43:1-2).

Why must I pass through the waters? Why must I walk through the fire? You will understand later.

“And supper being ended, the devil having already put it into the heart of Judas Iscariot, Simon’s son, to betray Him, Jesus, knowing that the Father had given all things into His hands, and that He had come from God and was going to God, rose from supper and laid aside His garments, took a towel and girded Himself. After that, He poured water into a basin and began to wash the disciples’ feet, and to wipe them with the towel with which He was girded. Then He came to Simon Peter. And Peter said to Him, “Lord, are You washing my feet?” 7 Jesus answered and said to him, “What I am doing you do not understand now, but you will know after this.” (John 13:2-7).

Faribisala@yahoo.com; www.femiaribisala.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

