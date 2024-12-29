Bereaved Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi on Saturday received several dignitaries who paid him condolence visits in his hometown of Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa State.

Top on the list of the dignitaries was Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He was accompanied by the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum and the Emir of Machina.

Other top shots who also came to Jigawa on condolence visit included the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi II, Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed as well as a former military administrator of Jigawa State, Zakaria Maimalari among others.

Governor Namadi lost his mother, Maryam Namadi on Wednesday following a brief illness while his 24-year old son, Abdulwahab died in motor accident on Thursday while traveling to Kafin-Hausa to join other family members in mourning his grandmother.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

