In its continuous efforts to drive development and economic growth through agricultural mechanization, Governor Malam Umar Namadi led a team from the Jigawa State Government to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China CAMC Engineering Company Limited (CAMCE) and Nigeria’s National Agricultural Development Fund (NNADF) Tuesday at the company’s headquarters in Beijing, China.
This strategic partnership aims to transform Jigawa State’s agricultural sector by enhancing production, processing, and market access for key commodities, with a strong focus on sustainable practices and renewable energy.
The MoU signing ceremony, presided over by Governor Namadi, was signed by Muttaga Namadi, Commissioner of Agriculture, Jigawa State; Mohammed Abu Ibrahim, Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund; and Mr Sun Jianshan, General Manager for the Division, China CAMC.
Under the agreement, NADF will guarantee and facilitate the financing aspect of the collaboration.
|
Speaking at the event, Mr Muttaga Namadi described the collaboration as part of the Jigawa State Government’s efforts to transform the agricultural sector in the state.
“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing agriculture in Jigawa State. By collaborating with CAMCE and NADF, we are creating a roadmap for sustainable agricultural practices, increased productivity, and enhanced economic opportunities for our farmers and communities,” he said.
NADF’s Executive Secretary, Mohammed Abu Ibrahim, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in driving agricultural development.
“This tripartite partnership signifies a shared vision for a thriving agricultural sector in Nigeria. By pooling our resources and expertise, we can achieve greater impact and ensure food security for generations to come.”
On his part, Mr Sun Jianshan expressed CAMCE’s commitment to supporting Jigawa State’s agricultural transformation.
“We are honored to partner with Jigawa State and NADF on this important initiative. CAMCE will leverage its global expertise and resources to help Jigawa State achieve its ambitious agricultural development goals.”
Under the terms of the MoU, the parties will collaborate on a range of key initiatives, including:
· Enhancing production technology in the form of improving yields and quality of sesame, soybean, and hibiscus through the introduction of high-quality seeds, comprehensive farmer training programs, modern irrigation technologies, and innovative input financing solutions.
· Enhancing product quality and value addition through the adoption of advanced cleaning and drying technologies and the establishment of processing facilities for oil extraction and other value-added products, meeting international export standards.
· Promoting the use of solar energy, biogas technology, and other renewable energy sources to power irrigation systems, processing facilities, and other agricultural activities, ensuring sustainability and reduced environmental impact.
· Facilitating access to financing for increased production of priority crops, including rice, wheat, sesame, soybean, and hibiscus, through partnerships with financial institutions and development banks.
· Leveraging CAMCE and its subsidiary, China National Construction and Agricultural Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CAMC), to access international markets for Jigawa State’s agricultural commodities, utilizing their global networks and expertise in trade and logistics.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999