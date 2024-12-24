Jigawa State government has commenced payment of the N70,000 new national minimum wage in the state. This announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Jigawa State Head of the Civil Service, Muhammad K Dagaceri.
He said already some workers had received bank alerts of their December salary.
He called on workers in the state to reciprocate the good gesture by dedicating themselves to duty and supporting the government in order to maintain the existing cordial working relationship.
It would be recalled that, Governor Umar A Namadi announced the approval of payment of the new minimum wage beginning from 1st December, 2024.
