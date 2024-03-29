Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi has extended his heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

A statement by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, the spokesperson to the governor, quoted Mr Namadi as extolling “President Tinubu’s leadership, vision, and dedication to the progress and development of our great nation, Nigeria” through exemplary leadership.

The statement further praised the President Tinubu: “His efforts in promoting democracy, fostering economic growth, and advocating for social justice have been the hallmarks he’s known and identified with over the years.

“As President Tinubu celebrates this milestone, Governor Namadi joins millions of Nigerians in expressing gratitude for his invaluable contributions to our country. Under his leadership, Nigeria has started to witness significant strides in various sectors, thereby restoring confidence in Nigerians and paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all citizens.

“Governor Namadi prays for President Tinubu’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength as he continues to serve our beloved country. May the Almighty Allah continue to guide him aright and grant him many more years of fruitful service to Nigeria and its people.”

