I am talking about strategic finances; the realm of more than enough. Finances are deeply spiritual. Satan knows this, which is why he employs cynicism and mockery to discourage believers from praying about money. But the battle for financial stability is not won in the flesh; but in the Spirit. As citizens of a different kingdom, we must engage both skills and prayers to prevail, consistently, courageously, and faithfully.

Amidst a terrible financial situation, God actually spoke to someone to clear a major bill. In 2022, during the height of the COVID‑19 pandemic, the Lord spoke to me concerning an impending global financial storm, one that would significantly erode the finances, assets, and economic stability of many. I shared this warning publicly. Regrettably, we did not respond with the level of focused, sustained prayer such a revelation demanded. In hindsight, I grieve this deeply, as many within my sphere subsequently lost jobs, homes, businesses, and long‑held assets. Even now, the after effects of that financial turbulence continue to be felt.

For Goerge Muller, a man who founded and sustained five orphanages, caring for over ten thousand children, money or food arrived within minutes or hours of prayer when accounts were at zero on multiple occasions. In 1844, after praying over empty tables, a baker and a milkman arrived unannounced with enough food for all the children. Over his lifetime, the equivalent of tens of millions of pounds flowed through his hands strictly in response to prayers.

For Hudson Taylor, founder of China Inland Mission, he prayed for the financial needs of the mission, and funds repeatedly arrived just before payroll deadlines. In fact, support often came from donors who said they felt “urged by God to give” without knowing the urgency. At its peak, the mission supported 800+ missionaries and 125 schools.

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Over the past decade, I have gained profound insight into the spiritual dimensions that govern finances. Sadly, some of this understanding came through painful personal experiences. I too suffered unnecessary financial losses, largely because I failed at critical moments to engage in prolonged and strategic prayer — both as a watchman over my own life and over the generation entrusted to my spiritual care. Words are insufficient to convey the scale of the economic devastation many believers have endured over the past three years.

“Jesus answered, ‘My kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, My servants would fight…’” – (John 18:36).

You may have the right products, sound strategies, excellent branding, and competent marketing, and still experience financial stagnation. This is where spiritual warfare must complement natural effort. The global economic system is structured to concentrate resources in the hands of a powerful minority who manipulate political and economic levers to preserve dominance. Scripture does not deny this reality; it explains it.

Beloved, do not be persuaded by church critics or those who mock faith. Finances are not purely material; they are deeply spiritual. History repeatedly confirms this truth. While the natural pathway to wealth, developing value‑adding products and services and exchanging them for money, remains valid and globally proven, it does not operate in isolation for committed believers. Atheists may prosper solely within that framework. However, once you become a devoted son or daughter of God, you inevitably become a spiritual adversary to the systems that dominate this world.

Many believers have learnt this reality experientially. A pastor I know faced total financial collapse when his ministry’s primary sponsor abruptly withdrew support during the pandemic. Rather than retreat, he led his church in weeks of focused prayer and fasting. Within months, unexpected donors emerged, longstanding debts were cleared, and the ministry entered its most financially stable season till date. Similarly, a business owner in my circle, after months of declining revenues, despite sound business practices, dedicated early morning hours to praying specifically over contracts and cash flow. Shortly thereafter, he secured two major contracts he had not even applied for, both initiated by former contacts who had “suddenly felt impressed” to reach out.

John Wesley prayed for daily provision, while intentionally giving away most of his income. Despite giving away the vast majority of his earnings, his material needs were consistently met. At death, he had almost no possession, yet both he and his ministry were fully sustained throughout life.

You may have the right products, sound strategies, excellent branding, and competent marketing, and still experience financial stagnation. This is where spiritual warfare must complement natural effort. The global economic system is structured to concentrate resources in the hands of a powerful minority who manipulate political and economic levers to preserve dominance. Scripture does not deny this reality; it explains it.

As a true son or daughter of Christ, you represent a threat to Satan’s agenda. When righteous individuals control resources, the hungry are fed, the hopeless are restored, communities are rebuilt, and the Kingdom of God advances tangibly. Satan resists this fiercely. He understands that sustainable wealth in righteous hands dismantles his strategy to steal, kill, and destroy. This is why he actively seeks to frustrate godly financial progress, through corrupted approval processes, delayed contracts, mismanaged public funds, and unjust policies. The enemy’s methods are numerous, but effective prayer sharpens discernment. Prayer exposes fraudulent investments, redirects misaligned partnerships, and releases supernatural intervention against financial sabotage.

Treat your financial life with the seriousness of a trained intelligence officer. The Bible reminds us of the “madman of Gadara,” who occupied the mountains, symbolic of strategic high places (Mark 5:5). Today’s economic “mountains” are similarly dominated by spiritually unaligned individuals who aggressively pursue global influence across sectors such as technology, medicine, finance, real estate, and energy.

Many credible testimonies affirm this. One believer, facing imminent foreclosure, committed to nightly intercession over her finances. She received a debt cancellation offer within weeks, an administrative “error,” according to the lender. Another preacher recounts how, after praying specifically for favour, rather than income, a cancelled speaking invitation was reinstated with double the honorarium, opening doors to long‑term partnerships.

Therefore, alongside diligent and intelligent work, you must consistently pray over your finances.

Treat your financial life with the seriousness of a trained intelligence officer. The Bible reminds us of the “madman of Gadara,” who occupied the mountains, symbolic of strategic high places (Mark 5:5). Today’s economic “mountains” are similarly dominated by spiritually unaligned individuals who aggressively pursue global influence across sectors such as technology, medicine, finance, real estate, and energy.

You cannot dethrone such systems through intellect alone. Many influential figures supplement skills with spiritual allegiances that demand sacrifices that many believers can’t even comprehend. In the year 2002, Pastor Paul Adefarasin preached a message I’ll never forget, “the spirit realm responds to the highest bidder.” We bid on our knees to bring down the iron gates that are contending against our finances. This reality demands that Christians engage not only to win with excellence but with spirituality, deeply rooted in strategic intercession.

You must cover your projects, contracts, businesses, and careers in prayer. Fast when necessary. Ask God for divine favour, mercy, and discernment. Recognise your identity as a threat to darkness, and act accordingly.

“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds.” – (2 Corinthians 10:4).

Your skills and business acumen aren’t enough to take over the strategic gates of finances. I am not talking about ordinary and average levels of finance. I am talking about strategic finances; the realm of more than enough. Finances are deeply spiritual. Satan knows this, which is why he employs cynicism and mockery to discourage believers from praying about money. But the battle for financial stability is not won in the flesh; but in the Spirit. As citizens of a different kingdom, we must engage both skills and prayers to prevail, consistently, courageously, and faithfully.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele