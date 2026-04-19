The African Union has condemned Israel’s decision to appoint a diplomatic envoy to the self-declared Republic of Somaliland.

Last Wednesday, months after it officially recognised the breakaway region of Somalia, Israel announced its first ambassador to the country.

The ambassador, Michael Lotem, had previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya.

His appointment is the latest development from the rapidly growing alliance between Israel and Somaliland—a move which the African Union considers a disregard for the territorial integrity of Somalia.

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Israel became the first country in the world to recognise Somaliland last December. This action ended more than 30 years of diplomatic isolation and marked a diplomatic breakthrough for the region, but was widely condemned among African and Arab leaders.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the decision was in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

In a statement on Sunday, the AU said it “expresses deep concern and strongly condemns reports of Israel’s decision to appoint a diplomatic envoy to the so-called Somaliland.”

The Commission also declared its “unwavering” support and respect for the “sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia.”

The regional bloc noted that in accordance with “the Constitutive Act of the African Union and international law,” Somaliland cannot be regarded as an independent state.

“Recalling the communiqué of the 1324th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council of 6 January 2026, the Commission underscores that any unilateral recognition of Somaliland is null and void and warns that such actions risk undermining regional stability.

“The African Union remains committed to supporting Somalia’s peace, governance, and national cohesion,” the organisation stated.