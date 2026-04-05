The police in Jigawa State said they are investigating a tragic incident that occurred in Kazaure Local Government Area, involving the alleged killing of a father by his biological son.

The police spokesperson in the state, Shiisu Adam, in a statement on Sunday, said the incident occurred on 1 April at Lokon Malamai, Magama Quarters in Kazaure town. The police said the 60-year-old man died in a fire suspected to have been started by his son.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that, on the same date, an unidentified person poured a reasonable quantity of a flammable item, suspected to be petrol, on the victim’s body and set him ablaze.

“In-depth surveillance and investigation led to the arrest of one Kabiru Nuhu, 27 years, of the same address, who happened to be the biological son of the victim, with several fresh fire burns and wounds on his forehead, arms, and toes,” the police stated.

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Mr Adam said the victim was rushed to the hospital after the fire was extinguished.

He said the victim was later referred to a higher medical centre for intensive treatment but died from the injuries sustained.

The suspect is currently in custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Dutse, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution, he added.

“The Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Command, CP Haruna Alaba Yahaya, psc, mnips, condemns in strong terms this heinous act and assures the public that justice will be served.

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“He further calls on residents to seek peaceful means of resolving disputes and to report any signs of domestic violence or conflict to the nearest police station.

“The Command also urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police as investigations continue and further developments will be communicated in due course”, the statement concluded.