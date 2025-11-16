The Saudi Museums Commission, one of 11 sectors under the Ministry of Culture, last week presented Nigerian singer-songwriter Keziah Jones at the Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art at Jax (SAMoCA), as part of its SAFAR live music programme. Performing in Riyadh for the first time, Jones captivated audiences with his distinctive ‘Blufunk’ sound, a fusion of blues, funk, and global influences in a set that was both high-energy and deeply resonant.

Known for his exceptional guitar work, distinct rhythms, and magnetic stage presence, Jones entertained the lively crowd by effortlessly moving between driving funk grooves to soulful blues passages and moments of intimate storytelling. The Blufunk pioneer’s setlist blended fan favourites with improvisational flourishes, drawing on his Yoruba heritage while incorporating elements of soul, jazz, and rock.

Jones’s Riyadh debut drew an enthusiastic audience, with many experiencing his genre-defying sound for the first time. The evening embodied SAFAR’s mission to present diverse musical voices and foster cross-cultural dialogue through live music.

SAMoCA at Jax launched the SAFAR concert series on 28 October with an electric concert by French musical collective Bon Entendeur. Known for blending electronic / electro-chill sounds with disco, funk, and hip-hop influences, the group delivered a captivating performance.

The SAFAR programme continues with multimedia duo Love & Revenge, returning to the city with their unique blend of music and cinematic visuals. They will deliver a workshop on Sunday, 7 December, before performing at the SAMoCA at JAX Outdoor Arena on Monday, 8 December at 9:00 p.m.

The audio-visual duo will perform Agmal Layali, a bold reimagining of Oum Kalthoum’s timeless legacy, marking the 50th anniversary of her passing. Agmal Layali remixes some of Oum Kalthoum’s most iconic pieces with contemporary electronic music, layered with cinematic visuals for a multisensory experience.

Love & Revenge’s performance bridges Oum Kalthoum’s unique, emotionally driven artistry with modern soundscapes, creating a cultural dialogue that introduces the Queen of Tarab to new generations while celebrating the Arab world’s cultural heritage.