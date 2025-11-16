As the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games enters its final week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Team Nigeria is aiming to consolidate on its first half performance, where it finished 6th amongst the 58 countries on the medals table.

Team Nigeria garnered a total of 14 medals, including 6 gold medals, 5 silver and 3 bronze, predominantly from Weightlifting and one silver medal from boxing.

And with Track and Field starting on Monday, the 17th of November, and Para Sports also following suit, Team Nigeria is expected to further light up the competition with more medals and move higher on the medals table.

Nigeria’s Taekwondo sensation Elizabeth Anyanacho is expected to begin her quest for a Gold medal on Sunday when she awaits the winner between Mauritania and Mozambique in the quarter-final round.

The Africa number one broke a 20-year record in the -67kg when she won bronze at the World Championship in China last month and will be hoping to now finish the year with a Gold medal in Riyadh.

With a total of 43 Gold medals up for grabs in Track and Field, Nigeria’s contingent of an exciting mix of young and foreign athletes is hoping to make a huge statement at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City when hostilities begin on Monday.

Nigeria’s Wrestling contingent under the new leadership of the Comptroller-General (CG) of Nigeria Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, as the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, will start their competition on Tuesday at the Boulevard Riyadh City.

Team Nigeria’s medal haul is expected to further swell when the country’s Para athletes also begin their competitions in both Powerlifting and Para-Athletics.

Nigeria Para-Powerlifters are still fresh from finishing second at the World Championship in Egypt and are hoping to be on that form when their competition starts on Friday in Riyadh, while the Para-athletes will start their competition on Tuesday.

The leadership of the National Sports Commission, NSC, led by Chairman, Shehu Dikko and Director General, Bukola Olopade, has been very impressed with Team Nigeria’s performance so far at the games.

The duo reaffirmed confidence that the whole essence of the competition for the country’s athletes is being met ahead of next year’s Commonwealth Games, World Championships and ultimately the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Games.