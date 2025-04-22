Governor Zulum must tread carefully. The fight against terrorism will not be won through ego, emotion, or media dramatics. It demands strategic thinking, verified information, and respect for institutional collaboration. Now more than ever, leaders must rise above misinformation and guide with clarity and foresight.

The recent media scuffle between Nigeria’s minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, underscores the dangers of sensational headlines and misinformation in shaping public discourse and distorting reality.

Governor Zulum, in a surprising public outburst, labelled a federal minister as “naive,” among other unflattering terms, based on a misrepresented media report. While Minister Idris commendably chose not to respond in kind, the incident raises serious concerns about the media literacy of public officials — especially in the context of sensitive national security matters. More troubling is the way this controversy injects politicised narratives into the urgent issue of the resurgence of insurgency in the North-East, potentially undermining joint efforts against Boko Haram and ISWAP through the weaponisation of disinformation.

At a time when Nigeria faces fragile security challenges, it is unfortunate for Governor Zulum to act on unverified claims and attack a federal official who has repeatedly demonstrated professionalism and commitment to national unity. The circulating claim that Minister Idris dismissed the governor’s security concerns and urged others to ignore him has no basis in fact and only serves to inflame tensions.

After reviewing official statements and credible news sources, there is no verifiable evidence to support the allegations made against the minister. The only recorded instance where Mohammed Idris publicly rebuked a state over security was in September 2023, when he cautioned Zamfara State officials against politicising federal rescue efforts. Even then, his position was framed around fostering cooperation, not dismissiveness.

In fact, the Minister has consistently acknowledged progress in Borno’s security landscape. As recently as October 2023, he noted that insurgent control had been eliminated from all local government areas in the state, with security improving by over 85 per cent. His recent comments on renewed terror threats were distorted by sensationalist reportage, and reacting to such distortions with public outbursts is unbecoming of the esteemed office that Governor Zulum holds.

The Minister has since categorically denied making any disparaging remarks about Governor Zulum and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s full support for all state governments that are combating insecurity. This should have prompted discreet consultations, not public condemnation driven by misrepresentation.

This type of premature confrontation is counterproductive. Rather than targeting a federal minister who has shown poise and restraint, Governor Zulum would do well to focus on fostering collaboration and trust —ingredients vital for defeating the remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

There are lessons in history. Under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, then Governor Kashim Shettima, who is now the vice president, persistently sought federal assistance through quiet diplomacy and consistent advocacy. It wasn’t sensational rhetoric that brought results, but perseverance anchored on mutual respect.

Governor Zulum must tread carefully. The fight against terrorism will not be won through ego, emotion, or media dramatics. It demands strategic thinking, verified information, and respect for institutional collaboration. Now more than ever, leaders must rise above misinformation and guide with clarity and foresight.

The people of Borno deserve more than political distractions; they deserve results. They need a leadership that unites, not divides; that builds bridges, not burns them. Governor Zulum should channel his passion into constructive partnership, not polarising rhetoric. That is the path to peace — and victory.

Dahiru M. Lawal is executive secretary of the Network of Advocates for Digital Reporting (NADIR). He writes from Abuja via mdlawal001@gmail.com.

