The recent wave of violent attacks in Plateau State has once again exposed not only the fragile state of security in Nigeria but also the deep fissures in the way our media ecosystem processes and presents such tragedies. A media review conducted by PRNigeria between 9 and 16 April reveals an unsettling pattern of sensationalism, politicisation, and inconsistent reporting that risks aggravating an already volatile situation.

According to the report, nearly half of all media content analysed carried a distinctly negative tone, with 45 per cent of the stories amplifying themes of bloodshed, state failure, and alleged government complicity. While a degree of critical reporting is essential in a democracy, the saturation of headlines with emotionally charged language such as “genocide” and “horror” does little to promote reasoned discourse. Instead, it fuels fear, heightens ethnic tensions, and erodes confidence in public institutions.

Equally troubling is the inconsistency in the reported casualty figures, with numbers ranging from 17 to over 50, depending on the outlet. In a conflict-prone environment, such disparities are not trivial — they can stoke reprisal attacks, incite public outrage, and sabotage conflict resolution efforts. The lack of coordinated messaging and fact-checked reporting only adds fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, political actors have not hesitated to exploit the situation. From opportunistic statements by opposition figures to suggestive commentaries attacking the Federal Government, the crisis has been weaponised in the battle for political capital. This politicisation of tragedy detracts from the urgent need for a unified, strategic, and humane response to the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

Furthermore, certain groups and individuals have resorted to a blame game, pointing fingers at specific ethnicities as being responsible for the recent surge in killings across Plateau communities, without giving the relevant authorities the chance to properly investigate and uncover the true perpetrators. Alarmingly, some civil society organisations have even called for the withdrawal of military troops from their communities, accusing them of failing to take adequate action in curbing the ongoing violence.

Most crucially, journalists and media houses must embrace their role as nation-builders, not just newsbreakers. In moments of national tragedy, the line between informing and inciting becomes perilously thin. It is a line we cannot afford to cross.

However, not all is bleak. The review also highlights a portion of fair and balanced coverage (50 per cent), including editorial calls for justice, peace, and improved strategy. There were commendable mentions of military interventions that foiled further attacks, as well as high-level security visits aimed at reassuring citizens. These stories deserve more prominence as they reflect the resilience and potential for recovery within our systems — if only they were amplified more consistently.

The findings make it clear that Nigeria needs a whole-of-society approach to address both the security and communication dimensions of this crisis. Beyond operational reforms in the security sector, the National Orientation Agency and media stakeholders must take deliberate steps to counter misinformation, encourage conflict-sensitive journalism, and restore credibility in public communication.

Similarly, security forces must intensify their efforts by adopting proactive measures to address this menace, rather than relying solely on reactive responses after the damage has already been done. To achieve this, robust and sustained inter-agency collaboration is essential, alongside the strengthening of intelligence-gathering mechanisms. This includes engaging and collaborating with informal sources within communities to detect and prevent potential security breaches before they escalate.

Additionally, high-profile individuals and public figures must exercise caution in their public statements on such sensitive issues. It is crucial to use soft, responsible, and non-inflammatory language to avoid aggravating tensions. A single sensational remark from a stakeholder could inadvertently trigger a reprisal, particularly from grieving or aggrieved families.

In a nutshell, the Plateau killings are a national tragedy — but how we talk about them, how we report them, and how we react to them will determine whether we sow seeds of healing or deepen the wounds of division.

Moreover, if the Plateau crisis and similar conflicts are to be permanently resolved, efforts must go beyond treating the symptoms; the root causes must be addressed. Issues such as social injustice, corruption, and social insecurity must be tackled head-on by the government. A significant number of youths and vulnerable individuals remain illiterate, unemployed, and lack sustainable means of livelihood. As the saying goes, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.” Therefore, empowering these groups to become more productive will go a long way in mitigating the security challenges not only in Plateau State but across Nigeria.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is a research fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication. He writes via ymukhtar944@gmail.com

