An Osun State High Court building in Ilesa has been destroyed after unknown persons suspected to be arsonists set the building ablaze.

Despite efforts by the state fire service to contain the blaze, the court building suffered extensive destruction when firefighters arrived.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Ademola Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday, described the incident as a “ threat to democracy”.

The governor directed security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the incident and track down the perpetrators.

He also instructed that security be beefed up across all court premises in the state to prevent similar incidents.

“Additionally, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice are to join hands with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for the immediate rehabilitation of the burnt-down building,” the Governor said.

Governor Adeleke emphasised that the attack on the judiciary poses a significant threat to democracy, as the judiciary serves as a cornerstone and crucial mediator of the democratic process.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He urged citizens to rally behind the judiciary, advocating for support and protection rather than destructive actions.

Suspected arson

The attack on the court building happened on Sunday night. According to Mr Rasheed, the fire razed down the building to ashes and sensitive court documents and exhibits were destroyed.

He said the state fire service could not salvage the situation as the fire has spread extensively.

Attempts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer for Osun Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, for further information were unsuccessful. However, according to a report by The Punch, Mr Ojelabi stated that the fire damaged the warder’s room and another office, with the cause still under investigation. He assured that the police are actively probing the incident.

Arson attack on court buildings

For years, court buildings have become targets of destruction by arsonists and hoodlums during an unrest.

In March 2023, the State High Court in Owutu-Edda, Ebonyi State was set ablaze by suspected political thugs. Also in Ebonyi, the Federal High Court in Abakaliki was attacked by unknown gunmen using petrol bombs.

In December 2023, gunmen attacked the Orlu High Court in Imo state. The Owerri Magistrates’ Court, was also set on fire by hoodlums using explosives.

A year earlier in May 2022, the magistrates’ court in Anambra State was set ablaze by unknown arsonists. The Idemili North Local Government Secretariat suffered the same fate.

The Kano State High Court was vandalised in August 2024 during nationwide protests.

More recently, a fire attributed to a power surge damaged courtroom No. 10 in the Kwara State High Court complex in Ilorin in September 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

