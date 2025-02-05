On Friday 19 December, 2008, Prince Vincent Eze Ogbulafor (24 May 1949-6 October 2022) from Olokoro, Umuahia South local government of Abia State declared that his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would rule Nigeria for the next sixty years. At the time he made the declaration, he was the fifth national chairman of the party. Before him, the past chairmen of the party were Chief Solomon Lar (1998-1999), Chief Barnabas Gemade (1999-2001), Chief Audu Ogbeh (2001-2005) and Colonel Ahmadu Ali (2005-2008).

Before his appointment as the chairman of PDP, Chief Ogbulafor was the minister of state on Economic Matters in the Presidency. The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was then under him. His responsibilities as minister of state were to formulate and issue economic intelligence guidelines for government projects, ensure monitoring of projects and progress relating to plan implementation and supervise the National Economic Intelligence Committee (NEIC).

In 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR) appointed other ministers of state and placed them under The Presidency. They include Mr Abayomi Edu (79) and Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu, a consultant physician and cardiologist, from Ibowon, Epe in Lagos State, who is also a member of the Amala group, a group of eminent journalists who meets monthly at Bunmi Sofola’s place in Surulere, Lagos.

The schedules of these ministers of state at that time were prepared by the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Ufot Ekaette (1939-25 September 2019), assisted by the then Director of Special Duties in the office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Dr Goke Adegoroye and approved by the president, Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR.

There were Ministers of State Economic Matters, Minister of State Special Project, Minister of State for Inter-Governmental Affairs, minister of state, Cooperation and Integration in Africa; minister of state, Civil Service matters and also Minister of State, Special Duties. Mr Abayomi Edu was Minister of State, Special Duties. He is the son of the Billionaire Politician from Epe, Alhaji Shafi Lawal Edu (7 January 1911 – 8 January 2002) who was elected into the Western State House of Assembly in 1951. Mr Abayomi Edu who now lives in America is expected home to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Mr Abayomi Edu’s schedule and responsibilities at that time were to coordinate for the president: award of titles; National Honours and Decorations (ii) liaise on behalf of the president, with committee on the Prerogative of Mercy (iii) carry out any special duties assigned by the president.

Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Kida was the minister of state, Inter-Governmental Affairs in The Presidency. His schedule and responsibilities were to (i) formulate and implement policies and programmes geared towards enhancement of inter-governmental relations (ii) liaison between the Federal, State and Local Governments (iii) conduct desirable studies and collect intelligence information on Federal/State/Local Government relations and process to the Vice President (iv) initiate follow-up actions to ensure that State and Local Government fulfil their respective statutory obligations (v) Advise the Vice President on Boundary Commission Matters.

Chief Abimbola Ogunkelu was minister of state in The Presidency for Cooperation and Integration in Africa. His schedule and responsibilities were to (i) formulate policies and programmes on regional cooperation and integration in Africa (ii) strengthening of Intra-African economic cooperation (iii) foster relations with and coordinate ECOWAS matters (iv) coordination of matters relating to the Economic and Social Commission of the OAU (v) coordination and strengthening of matters relating to Joint Economic Commissions in Africa e.g. the African Common Market, the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

The emergence of Prince Vincent Ogbulafor as the National Chairman of PDP was dramatic. He was brought to the PDP headquarters in 2001 after serving as Minister of State.

President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua GCFR (16 August 1951 – 5 May 2010) was eventually declared the winner of the 2007 general elections, held on 21 April, and was sworn in on 29 May, 2007, amid widespread allegations of electoral fraud. In the Nigerian National Assembly election, the party won 260 out of 360 seats in the House of Representatives and 85 out of 109 seats in the Senate.

At the PDP’s 2008 National Convention, the party chose Prince Vincent Ogbulafor as its National Chairman on 8 March, 2008 held in Abuja. Chief Ogbulafor, who was the PDP’s National Secretary from 2001 to 2005, was the party’s consensus choice for the position of National Chairman, selected as an alternative to the rival candidate’s former Governor Sam Egwu and Senator Anyim Pius Anyim. All 26 candidates, including Dr Sam Egwu (70) from Ezzamgbo and Senator Pius Anyim GCON (63) from Ishiagu, both in Ebonyi State, withdrew in favour of Ogbulafor. Meanwhile, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje was elected as National Secretary.

When Prince Ogbulafor made that declaration in 2008 people believed that his boast could come true. He was on a solid ground at that time.

Let’s look at the situation now. In the Senate, All Progressive Congress (APC) has 58 seats, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 37 seats, Labour Party has seven seats, New Nigeria People’s Party has two seats, Social Democratic Party — two seats, All Progressive Grand Alliance — one seat and Action Democratic Party — one seat. In the House of Representative, All Progressive Congress has 175 seats, People’s Democratic Party has 118 seats, Labour Party has 35 seats, New Nigeria People’s Party —- 19 seats, All Progressive Grand Alliance —- five seats, African Democratic Congress — two seats, Social Democratic Party — two seats and Young Progressive Party — one seat.

The PDP governors in 2008 when Prince Ogbulafor made that prediction were Thoedore Orji (Abia State), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Timipre Sylvia (Bayelsa), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno), Liyel Moke (Cross River), Emmanuel Uduaghan (Delta), Martin Elechi (Ebonyi), Olusegun Oni (Ekiti), Sullivan Chime (Enugu), Mohammed Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Ikedi Ohakim (Imo), Sule Lamido (Jigawa) and Namadi Sambo (Kaduna),

Others were Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Usman Saidu Nasamu Dakingari (Kebbi), Ibrahim Idris (Kogi), Bukola Saraki (Kwara), Aliyu Doma (Nasarawa), Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun), Olusegun Agagu (Ondo), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), Christopher Alao-Akala (Oyo), Jonah David Jang (Plateau), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Aliyu Magatakarda Wamako (Sokoto), Danbaba Suntai (Taraba) and Mahmud Shinkafi (Zamfara).

At that time the AD governors were Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole (Edo). Peter Obi was governor of Anambra (APGA), Isa Yuguda (ANPP) — Bauchi, Ali Modu Sheriff (ANPP) — Bornu, Ibrahim Shekarau (ANPP) — Kano, Ibrahim Gaidam (ANPP) — Yobe, Olusegun Mimiko (Labour Party) — Ondo state.

As of today, there are twenty-two states with APC governors, twelve states with PDP governors, one each with APGA, Labour and NNPP. The APC is yet to equal the feat achieved by the PDP in 2008.

At present the governors are Alex Otti (Abia State) — Labour Party, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa) — PDP, Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) — PDP, Charles Soludo (Anambra) — APGA, Bala Muhammed (Bauchi) — PDP, Douye Diri (Bayelsa) — PDP, Hyacinth Alia (Benue) — APC, Babagana Zulum (Borno) — APC, Bassey Otu (Cross River) — APC, Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) — PDP, Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) APC, Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) — APC, Peter Mbah (Enugu) — PDP, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) — APC, Hope Uzodinma (Imo) — APC, Umar Namadi (Jigawa) — APC and Uba Sani (Kaduna) —APC.

Others are Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano) — New Nigeria Peoples Party, Dikko Umaru Radda (Katsina) — APC, Nasir Idris (Kebbi) — APC, Ahmed Usman Ododo (Kogi) — APC, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara) — APC, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) — APC, Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) — APC, Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger) — APC, Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) — APC, Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo) — APC, Ademola Adeleke (Osun) — PDP, Seyi Makinde (Oyo) — PDP, Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) —PDP, Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers) —PDP, Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto) — APC, Agbu Kefas (Taraba) — PDP, Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) — APC, Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) — PDP.

The above may change when the gubernatorial election takes place in Anambra on 6 November, 2025 this year, while that of Ekiti and Osun state will hold on July 14 and September 22 next year respectively.

As of now most of the parties are in crisis, serious crisis including APC. The worst hit is the PDP. I hope the PDP will not go the way of AD, ACN, ANPP and APP. The death of All People’s Party is tragic. It was the second most powerful party in 1999.

In the 20 February, 1999 legislature elections, the APP won 20 out of the 109 Senate seats and 68 of the 360 seats in the House of Representatives. The presidential election, held on 29 February, 1999, was won by PDP candidate Olusegun Obasanjo. He received 62.78 per cent of the vote compared to 37.22 per cent for the Olu Falae/Umaru Shinkafi ticket. The last functioning leader of the party was my close friend, Senator Mahmoud Waziri. Till he died we disagreed on how he ran the APP. Although he was compensated with position of special adviser by President Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR. He felt uncomfortable. I cherished his friendship. Great soul from Yola.

The party elected nine governors at that time. They were Mala Kachalla (Borno), Abubakar Abu Hasheed (Gombe), Ibrahin Samiru Turaki (Jigawa), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Abubakar Audu (Kogi), Muhammed Lawal (Kwara), Attahiru Bafarwa (Sokoto), Buka Abba Ibrahim (Yobe) and Ahmed Sani (Zamfara).

Tragically, the APP suffered factional split and contested the next round of elections in 2003 as the as the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP).

The crisis of the PDP now is similar to that of APP. The possibility of PDP recapturing the PRESIDENCY which they lost almost ten years ago is remote. What can emerge is that a faction of the PDP and disgruntled elements in the APC and other parties may form a coalition to challenge the Presidential candidate of the APC in 2027. Definitely there will be a new alliance. That is the Nigerian way. The APC is not invincible, just as PDP was not ten years ago with its failing policies.

Now there is a rush to enlist in the ruling party, the APC. At the second or third year of any Presidential tenure, this is a common occurrence. It is nothing new, we are used to it. It happened in 1981 during the tenure of President Usman Aliyu Shehu Shagari GCFR. I remember Alhaji Umaru Abdulrahman Dikko (31 December 1936 – 1 July 2014) from Wamba village near Zaria, the then Minister of Transport, boasting then that the NPN would rule forever. He told Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola GCFR (24 August 1937 – 7 July 1998) that there was no vacancy in the Presidency and that the Presidency was not for sale.

The possibility of a single party structure or a dominant single party structure has threatened the democratic structure of this great country from time to time. And somehow it never becomes possible. The country survived that threat in 1965, it did in 1983 and also in 2008.

In 1965, the dominant party was Northern People’s Congress (NPC). It was formerly a cultural organization known as Jamiyaar Mutanen Arewa. It was a party that never pretended. It was formed on the basis of Northern interest as the name explains.

Before he was assassinated on 14 January, 1966, the leader of the party, Sir Ahmadu Bello (12 June 1910-15 January 1966), the Sardauna of Sokoto, Premier of Northern Nigeria, was the most powerful politician in the land.

In his book titled My Life, the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, wrote on page 85: “The Northern People’s Congress grew out of purely cultural society of that name. This had been started in Zaria by Dr. Dikko, who is now an important figure in the Ministry of Health. After the 1951 elections —- the electoral college ones — Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, who had been a member of the original House of Assembly from the start and who always had a keen political sense, asked me to join this cultural party, later to become our own political party with the same name. Curiously enough, this is how the Action Group also started, for it is in origin the ‘Action Group’ of the Egbe Omo Oduduwa, a Yoruba cultural society. And they started at much the same time.

I agreed to do this and so later became president of the political Northern People’s Congress, with Abubakar as Vice President, and Ibrahim Imam, who since then has had a number of different political allegiances, as Secretary General. We called it Northern because we wanted to unite the Northern people and at that time we were not looking much beyond our own borders. It had an immediate success and most of the members of the Northern House joined it. Since then, it has remained unshaken, though other parties have blossomed and faded.

Our aims were very simple. To develop the country to the fullest extent in the shortest term; to preserve the peace, good order, and friendly relations between all our different peoples; to conduct an efficient and impartial administration; to ensure for all, freedom of thought and religion, to do good to all men. You will see that we were never militant ‘nationalists’ as some were. We were sure that in God’s good time we would get the power. The British had promised this frequently and we were content to rest on these promises; there was plenty of work ready at our hands for us to do”.

The principal officers of the Northern People’s Congress of the first Republic were: President-General — Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto; first vice-president-general — Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa; second vice-president general — Alhaji Muhammadu Ribadu; acting secretary general secretary — Alhaji Ahmadu Galadima Pategi; acting assistant secretary general — Alhaji Ibrahim Biu; national treasurer — Alhaji Aliyu Makama Bida; and financial secretary, Alhaji Isa Kaita Waziri Katsina.

The staff of the National Headquarters were Party Manager—Alhaji Habib Raji Abdullahi, Chief Operating Officer—Mallam Muhammadu King, Chief Publicity Officer—Mallam Yusuf Dantsoho, Research Officer—Mallam Abubakar Tugga, Local Government Officer—Mallam Abba El Anasari, Officer in charge Youth Wing—Mallam Ahmadu Kwanbo, North Regional President—Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gashash and North Regional Secretary—Mr. Michael Audu Buba.

Executive committee members (unofficial) were Mallam Mu’azu Lamido, Alhaji Shehu Usman, Galadima Maska, Zanna Bukar Dipcharima, Alhaji Ahmadu Sarkin Fadan Zazzau, Alhaji Ndagi Farouq, Tafidan Bida, Mallam Sule Gaya, Mallam Mu’azu Gambo, Mallam Tanko Yusuf, Alhaji Ibrahim Biu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, Wamban Daura, Alhaji Dalhatu Bida, Mr. SA Ajayi, Mallam Idrisu, Tafidan Adamawa, Alhaji Ari, Alhaji Sanda Na Alhaji, Alhaji Zakari Isa, Mr. JC Obande, Mr. MAO Olanrewaju and Alhaji Sani Okin.

Others were Mallam Usman Sarkin Musawa, Alhaji Ladan Barki, Mallam Maitama Sule, Alhaji Shehu Ahmed, Madawakin, Kano, Mallam Baba Nahannun Dama, Alhaji Audu Anace, Mallam Ibrahim Mukun, Bida, Mallam Hassan Makaman Abuja, Mallam Usman Son Gari Wukari, Alhaji Usman Sarki, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tijani Hashim, Mallam Bello Malabu, Madakin Adamawa, Alhaji Aliyu Magajin Garin Sokoto, Mallam Mamman Tela, Alhaji Chief Sule Enugu, Alhaji Isa Haruna, Alhaji Abubakar Madawakin Sokoto, Mallam Sani Dingyadi Makadamn Sokoto, Alhaji Baban Gire, Chiroma Suberu, Bukar Batulbe Maiduguri, and Alhaji Audu Bida.

Members of the working committee were Zanna Umara Bensheikh, Alhaji Mustafa Monguno, Mallam Mu’azu Lamido, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashir, Wamban Daura, Alhaji Isa Kiata, Waziri Katsina, Alhaji Umaru Babura, S. Fulani, Alhaji Ahman, Galadima Pategi, Alhai Ibrahim Biu, Alhaji Muhammadu Kabir Ciroma Katagum, Mallam Muhammadu Nasir, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gashash and Alhaji Sule Gaya.

Others were Mr. Michael Audu Buba, Alhaji Shehu Usman, Galadima Maska, Habib Raji Abdullahi, Alhaji Mu’azu Gambo, Alhaji Sani Okin, Mallam Hassan Ahmed, Alhaji Audu Anance, Alhaji Dalhatu Bida, Mallam Gwani Jatau, Mallam J. Tanko Yusuf, Alhaji Muhammadu Kokori Abdul, Alhaji Tijani Hashim, Mallam Muhammadu Sokoto, Mallam Abba Masta, Alhaji Usman Sulayman, Mallam Haliru Zarma Hong, Mr. Edmond B. Mamiso, Alhaji Ndagi Farouq and Mallam Muhammadu King.

From the above, one could see the direction of the party. Fortunately, Section 173 of the 1978 electoral decree has made it entirely impossible for a political party to represent regional interest.

There have been several attempts to force this country to have a one-party structure or a two-party structure, but the boldest attempt was made by General Ibrahim Babangida, GCFR (83).

On 10 January, 1986, he established a 17-member political bureau to oversee and co-ordinate the debate on the political future of the country. Three days later, that is on 13 January, 1986, he inaugurated the bureau. The bureau was headed by Professor Sylvanus John Sodienye Cookey, an historian from Opobo in Rivers state. Professor Cookey was born on 9 April, 1934. In 1982, he became the second vice chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. He is the first president of the Council of Knights of the Niger Delta Dioceses and first President-General of the Joint Council of Knights of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

As a philanthropist, he has endowed a professional chair in Malaria Studies at the University of Port Harcourt, while the Sylvanus Cookey Foundation, established by him, is helping to transform the lives of youths in his home town, Opobo.

During the Civil War, he served as commissioner for Special Duties in Ojukwu’s Cabinet and was awarded the Biafra Silver Medal (BSM). He has since received many honours including Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR), Honourary Doctor of Science (D.Sc) and Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) from the University of Port Harcourt and Anambra State University respectively, as well as chieftaincy titles from Upata Kingdom in Rivers State and Ogbor in Mbaise. He is a member of the Institute of Doctors of Nigeria. He holds the unique title of Arusibidabo (Inspirational Leader) in Opobo Kingdom.

Other members of the bureau were EO Awa, AD Yahaya, Haroun Adamu, Ibrahim Halilu, Pascal Bafyau, Oye Oyediran, Tunde Adeniran, Sam E. Oyovbaire, Bala Takaya, OE Uya, Sani Zaharadden, Mrs Hilda Aderarasin, Mrs R. Abdullahi, Ola Balogun, Edwin Madunagu and Abdullahi Augie (executivesaecretary).

On 27 June, 1986, different categories of politicians were banned from participating in politics until after the transition programme.

On 26 March, 1987, the Political Bureau submitted its report. It recommended that any Nigerian who hadn’t been previously convicted of a criminal offence be allowed to participate in politics in the 1990s as well as the gradual replacement of the military administration by civilians.

On 11 July, 1987, the White Paper on the Political Bureau report was released. A new date of 1992 was given for the army’s handover. Other items in the White Paper included the retention of Presidentialism and the rejection of any religion as state religion.

On 1 September, 1987, a 46-member review panel was named to review the 1979 constitution. It was headed by Justice Mohammed Buba Ardo.

On 4 September, 1987, local government election time-table was released. It was scheduled for 12 December. Registration was to hold between 12 October and 1 November.

On 22 April, 1988, elections were held into the Constituent Assembly while on 25 April, 1988, government’s nominees to the Assembly (117 of them) were announced. To head the Assembly was Justice Anthony Aniagolu. The Assembly was saddled with the job of fashioning a new Constitution for the country.

On 1 April, 1989, the Constituent Assembly concluded sitting in Abuja while General Ibrahim Babangida received the draft on 5 April, 1989. On 3 May, 1989, General Babangida lifted ban on political activities while the National Electoral Commission headed by Professor Eme Awa (15 December, 1921-11 March 2000) recommended six political associations to the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) for registration on 26 September, 1989. The political associations were the People’s Solidarity Party, Nigerian National Congress, Peoples’ Front of Nigeria, Liberal Convention, Nigerian Labour Party and the Republican Party.

On 7 October, 1989, General Babangida in a broadcast to the nation dissolved the political parties claiming that they had been hijacked by some individuals as their personal property. He then created two political parties by decree — the Social Democratic Party and the National Republican Convention. He also created the Centre for Democratic Studies. In creating the two parties, General Babangida declared that “by this decision, the AFRC has declared its acceptance of the principles of a grassroots democratic two-party system. It is our belief that the system shall: provide a grassroots basis for the emergence of political parties, establish a grassroots or mass platforms for the emergence of new leadership, give equal rights and opportunities to all Nigerians to participate in the political process irrespective of their wealth, religion, geo-political backgrounds and professional endeavours, de-emphasise the role of money in politics and reduce to a minimum level, the element of violence in our electoral process.

“Preclude the emergence of political alliances along the same lines as in the First Republics and therefore, give Nigerians a new political structure within which to operate, ensure the emergence of a new, more dedicated and more genuine leadership cadre, which will not be a mere proxy for old political warlords, chart a new patter of political recruitment and participation which will enhance Nigeria’s stability, establish strong instructional structures which not sustain future governments, but also be strong enough to stand the test of time and establish a political system that will be operated according to the spirit and letter of the Constitution of the Federal Republic.”

Between 21 and 25 July, 1990, the National Republican Convention held its convention in Port Harcourt, Chief Tom Ikimi was elected as the chairman. At its own convention in Abuja, the SDP elected Ambassador Baba-Gana Kingibe as the chairman. On 2 December, 1991, General Babangida arrested and detained eleven banned politicians. They were Abubakar Rimi, Maitama Yusuff, Lateef Jakande and Lamidi Adedibu. Others were CC Onoh, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Arthur Nzeribe, Dr Olusola Saraki, Mr Solomon Lar, and Major General (rtd.) Musa Shehu Yar’Adua.

On 23 September, 1992, ten Presidential aspirants of the SDP, withdrew from the contest scheduled for Saturday, September 26, 1992, claiming that the party was bent on imposing Major General (rtd.) Musa Shehu Yar’adua on the party. The aspirants were Chief Olu Falae, Olabiyi Durojaiye, Arthur Nzeribe, Alhaji Datti Ahmed, Mahmud Waziri, Lateef Jakande, Drs Olusola Saraki, Patrick Dele Cole, Layi Balogun, and Professor Jerry Gana.

A few weeks later, the same General Babangida banned 21 presidential aspirants, leaving only Chief MKO Abiola of the SDP and Alhaji Bashir Tofa of the NRC to contest the June 12, 1993 presidential election. The election was annulled later by General Babandiga, while General Sani Abacha (GCFR; 20 September 1943 – 8 June 1998) sacked the elected governors, the Interim Government of Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan (GCFR; 9 May 1936 – 11 January 2022) and also the two political parties.

Joining the ruling party is only a partial solution to the country’s problems. Apart from personal consideration, there must be enough justification for joining the ruling party in terms of performance. To me, the destination must be good governance which we are still expecting from the APC because, we in bad shape at the moment.

Eric Teniola, a former director at the Presidency wrote from Lagos.

