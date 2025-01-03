In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Praise belongs to Allah alone; peace and blessing on the last Prophet, his family and his Companions.

O Allah, bring this year to us with security, faith, wellness, Islam, protection from Satan, and approval and acceptance from the Most Gracious.

O Allah, bring this year over us with security and Iman; with safety and Islam. Your Rabb Lord and mine is Allah. May this year be bringing guidance and goodness.

O Allah, bring this year over us with happiness and faith, and security and Islam. My Lord and your Lord is Allah.

Allah is the Most Great. O Allah, bring us the new year with security and Faith, with peace and in Islam, and in harmony with what our Lord loves and what pleases Him. Our Lord and your Lord is Allah.

May the blessings of the New Year bring us peace, happiness, and success in all our endeavours.

As we embark on a new year, may Allah’s love and guidance illuminate our path and fill our life with joy and prosperity.

Wishing us a blessed New Year filled with abundant blessings, good health, and spiritual growth.

May this 2025 New Year be a time of reflection, renewal, and deepening of faith for us and our loved ones.

May Allah’s mercy and forgiveness shine upon us in the coming year and grant us strength to overcome any challenges that may come our way.

On this auspicious occasion, I pray that the New Year brings us closer to Allah and strengthens our connection with Him.

As the New Year begins, may our heart be filled with gratitude, our soul be filled with peace, and our life be filled with endless blessings.

May the New Year be a turning point in our life, leading us towards spiritual enlightenment and success in all our endeavours.

Wishing us a year filled with faith, hope, and love. May Allah’s blessings be with us throughout the New Year.

As we bid farewell to the past year and welcome the New Year, I pray that Allah showers His blessings upon us and our loved ones, guiding us towards a year filled with joy and prosperity.

On this blessed occasion of the New Year, may Allah bless us with strength, wisdom, and unwavering faith throughout the year.

As the New Year unfolds, may it bring us closer to our goals, deepen our spirituality, and grant us success in all our endeavours.

Wishing us a year filled with abundant blessings, contentment, and a renewed hope, and renewed sense of purpose. Happy New Year!

May the New Year be a time of reflection and self-improvement, allowing us to grow as a persons and draw closer to Allah.

As the New Year dawns upon us, may it be a year of unity, compassion, and peace for the entire people around the world.

May the New Year mark the beginning of new opportunities, new friendships, and new achievements for us. Happy New Year!

May the arrival of the New Year bring joy to our heart, tranquility to our soul, and blessings to our family. Happy New Year!

On this special occasion, may Allah bless us with good health, happiness, and success in all our endeavours throughout the New Year.

As we embrace the New Year, may it be a year filled with grace, forgiveness, and abundant blessings from the Most Merciful.

Wishing us a year filled with countless blessings, genuine smiles, and an unbreakable bond with Allah. Happy New Year!

May the arrival of the New Year bring us closer to our dreams, closer to Allah, and closer to the fulfillment of our aspirations. Happy New Year!

As the New Year begins, may our faith be strengthened, our heart be filled with gratitude, and our life be adorned with Allah’s blessings.

Wishing us a year filled with Barakah (divine blessings), Taqwa (Allah-consciousness), and an unwavering connection with the teachings of Islam. Happy New Year!

May the New Year ignite a flame of hope, resilience, and determination within us to overcome any obstacles and strive for excellence in all aspects of life.

As the chapter of another year unfolds, may we be granted the opportunity to repent, seek forgiveness, and embrace a fresh start in our spiritual journey.

May the New Year be a time of deep reflection and self-discovery, leading us to find inner peace, contentment, and a stronger bond with Allah.

Wishing us a prosperous and fulfilling New Year, where our actions are guided by righteousness, our heart is filled with compassion, and our soul finds solace in worship.

May the dawn of the New Year bring harmony and unity among Nigerians, fostering love, respect, and understanding among all the citizens.

As the New Year commences, may our days be filled with blessings, our nights be illuminated by prayers, and our heart be enveloped by the mercy of Allah.

Wishing us a year of spiritual growth, intellectual enrichment, and an unwavering commitment to living a life that aligns with the teachings of Islam. Happy New Year!

Wishing us a year filled with abundant blessings and divine guidance. Happy New Year!

May this New Year be a new beginning for us, filled with hope, joy, and success. Best wishes!

Sending heartfelt wishes for a prosperous and peaceful New Year. May Allah’s blessings be with us always!

May the arrival of the New Year renew our faith, strengthen our devotion, and bring us closer to Allah. Happy New Year!

As we welcome the New Year, may our days be filled with love, forgiveness, and spiritual enlightenment. Happy New Year!

On this auspicious occasion of the New Year, may Allah shower His choicest blessings upon us and our loved ones. Happy New Year!

May the New Year inspire us to seek knowledge, practice compassion, and strive for excellence in all aspects of life. Best wishes for a blessed year ahead!

As the New Year begins, may our heart be filled with gratitude, our soul with serenity, and our path with righteousness. Happy New Year!

Wishing us a year of faith, hope, and perseverance. May the New Year bring us closer to our goals and aspirations. Happy New Year!

May the blessings of Allah accompany us throughout the New Year and guide us towards a meaningful and fulfilling life. Happy New Year!

As we bid farewell to the past year, may the New Year bring us opportunities for growth, blessings, and inner peace. Happy New Year!

On this occasion of the New Year, may our faith be strengthened, our heart be filled with gratitude, and our life be adorned with happiness. Happy New Year!

As the New Year unfolds, may our journey be guided by faith, our actions be filled with righteousness, and our heart be immersed in love and kindness. Happy New Year!

May the arrival of the New Year mark the beginning of a fruitful and rewarding chapter in our life. May Allah bless us abundantly. Happy New Year!

In this blessed time of the New Year, may our days be illuminated with the light of knowledge, our heart be cleansed from doubts, and our soul be nourished with spirituality. Happy New Year!

As we embrace the New Year, let us reflect upon our past deeds, seek forgiveness, and strive to be better versions of ourselves. Wishing us a year of growth and renewal. Happy New Year!

May the New Year bring us strength in times of challenges, faith in times of doubts, and tranquility in times of chaos. Best wishes for a blessed and fulfilling year ahead!

On this joyous occasion of the New Year, I pray that Allah grants us success in both this world and the hereafter. May our year be filled with blessings and happiness. Happy New Year!

As the New Year commences, may it bring us closer to our loved ones, strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood, and fill our life with moments of love and togetherness. Happy New Year!

May the New Year be a turning point in our life, leading us towards righteousness and piety. May Allah’s blessings be with us always. Happy New Year!

On this occasion of the New Year, may our heart be filled with gratitude for the blessings of the past and hope for a brighter future. Happy New Year!

As the New Year unfolds, may our faith deepen, our prayers be answered, and our soul be uplifted. Wishing us a blessed and prosperous year ahead. Happy New Year!

May the New Year bring us moments of serenity, opportunities for growth, and blessings that overflow. May Allah bless us abundantly. Happy New Year!

In this blessed time of the New Year, may our intentions be pure, our actions be righteous, and our devotion be unwavering. Happy New Year!

As we embark on the journey of the New Year, may our heart be filled with the light of faith, our mind be enlightened with knowledge, and our path be guided by Allah’s wisdom. Happy New Year!

May the New Year be a reminder of the power of renewal and the importance of seeking forgiveness. May Allah shower His mercy upon us and grant us a year of spiritual growth. Happy New Year!

On this auspicious occasion, may the New Year bring us courage to face challenges, strength to overcome obstacles, and blessings to fulfill our dreams. Happy New Year!

As the New Year commences, may our life be adorned with Allah’s blessings, our heart be filled with peace, and our days be filled with joy. Happy New Year!

May the New Year be a time of reflection, purification, and self-improvement. May it bring us closer to our Creator and closer to achieving our goals. Happy New Year!

On this special day of the New Year, may Allah bless us with His mercy, fill our life with happiness and success, and grant us strength to overcome any trials that come our way. Happy New Year!

As the New Year dawns upon us, may it bring blessings, peace, and prosperity to our lives. Happy New Year!

With the arrival of the New Year, let us renew our hope, renew our faith, seek forgiveness, and strive to become better versions of ourselves.

As we bid farewell to the old year, let us welcome the New Year with open hearts, filled with hope and gratitude.

May the New Year be a time of reflection, gratitude, and spiritual growth for all the people around the world.

As the New Year begins, let us remember the lessons from the past and embrace the opportunities of the future.

On this blessed occasion of the New Year, may Allah’s blessings be upon us, and may our deeds be pleasing to Him.

The New Year reminds us of the importance of time and the constant pursuit of righteousness. Let us make the most of this sacred year.

With the New Year comes a chance for a fresh start. Let us leave behind the burdens of the past and embrace the blessings of the future.

As the New Year commences, let us pray for unity, harmony, and peace in Nigeria and the world at large.

As we embark on this new chapter of the New Year, may it bring us closer to Allah and strengthen our devotion to Him.

As the New Year unfolds, may our hearts be filled with gratitude for the blessings of the past and hope for the blessings to come.

With the arrival of the New Year, let us strive to strengthen our iman (faith), deepen our knowledge, and increase our acts of worship.

As the New Year begins, may Allah shower His choicest blessings upon us and guide us on the path of righteousness.

With the New Year, comes a chance to turn over a new leaf and renew our commitment to living a life that pleases Allah.

On this auspicious occasion of the New Year, let us reflect upon our deeds and seek Allah’s forgiveness for any shortcomings.

May the New Year inspire us to be more compassionate, generous, and loving towards our fellow human beings.

As the New Year dawns upon us, may it bring us closer to our Creator and deepen our relationship with Him.

With the beginning of the New Year, let us prioritize seeking knowledge, as it is the light that illuminates our path.

May the New Year be a time of renewed hope, renewed faith, strengthened bonds of brotherhood/sisterhood, and increased acts of charity.

As we welcome the New Year, let us remember that true success lies in obedience to Allah and following the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Embrace the New Year with a heart full of gratitude and a soul filled with peace.

As the New Year dawns, let’s embark on a journey of self-reflection and spiritual growth.

May the New Year bring blessings, joy, and prosperity to our life and those we hold dear.

In the beginning of this year, may Allah shower His mercy upon us and guide us on the straight path.

New beginnings, new opportunities. Wishing you a blessed New Year.

On this New Year, may our hearts be filled with faith, our minds with wisdom, and our actions with righteousness.

As the New year commences, may it bring us closer to our goals and aspirations. Happy New Year!

A fresh start, a new chapter. May the New Year bring us abundant blessings and success.

In this New year, may our faith be strengthened, our dreams be fulfilled, and our journey be guided by Allah’s grace.

With the arrival of the New Year, let’s strive to become better versions of ourselves and seek Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

As the New Year unfolds, may our days be filled with the beauty of faith, the warmth of love, and the serenity of peace.

Wishing you a year filled with blessings, contentment, and spiritual growth. Happy New Year!

In this New year, may Allah bless us with strength, courage, and unwavering faith to overcome any challenge that comes our way.

As the New Year begins, may our heart be filled with hope, our mind be enlightened with knowledge, and our soul be nourished with divine blessings.

On this blessed occasion of the New Year, may we find tranquility in prayer, purpose in our actions, and success in our endeavours.

With the arrival of the New year, let us leave behind our shortcomings and embrace the opportunity to become better individuals.

May the dawn of the New Year bring light into our life, banish the darkness of ignorance, and illuminate our path towards righteousness.

As we bid farewell to the past year, let us welcome the New Year with open hearts, renewed intentions, and sincere devotion.

In this month of January, may the New Year bring blessings of unity, compassion, and harmony to the nation.

On the occasion of the New Year, may Allah’s mercy and blessings shower upon us and our loved ones, guiding us towards a fulfilling year ahead.

Wishing us a blessed New Year filled with peace, joy, happiness and prosperity.

May the dawn of the New Year bring new hope, new opportunities, and new beginnings in our life.

Sending us heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the New Year. May Allah’s blessings be with us always.

As the New Year begins, may our faith be strengthened, and our path be illuminated with divine guidance.

May the New Year bring us abundant blessings, good health, and success in all our endeavours.

On this auspicious occasion of the New Year, may our heart be filled with gratitude and our soul be at peace.As the New year unfolds, may it bring us closer to Allah and grant us spiritual growth and enlightenment.

May the New Year mark the beginning of a beautiful journey filled with faith, love, and prosperity for us and our family.

Sending us warm greetings and sincere prayers for a year filled with harmony, unity, and blessings from Allah.

On the occasion of the New Year, I pray that our life is adorned with countless moments of happiness, peace, and success.

May the New Year bring us closer to our loved ones, strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, and foster unity within the nation.

As the New year begins, may we find strength in our faith, solace in prayer, and guidance in the teachings of the Qur’an.

Wishing us a year filled with mercy, forgiveness, and abundant blessings from the Almighty. Happy New Year!

May the New Year be a time of reflection, self-improvement, and a renewed commitment to serving humanity.

On this occasion, may our heart be filled with gratitude for Allah’s blessings and our spirit be uplifted with hope for a brighter future.

As we enter the New Year, may Allah’s light shine upon our path, illuminating it with wisdom, love, and compassion.

May the blessings of the New Year bring peace to our soul, harmony to our home, and prosperity to our endeavours.

On this blessed day, I pray that Allah showers His choicest blessings upon us and grants us success in all aspects of life.

May the New Year inspire us to strive for excellence, seek knowledge, and embrace the beauty of Islam.

Wishing us a year filled with abundant blessings, divine protection, and opportunities for spiritual growth. Happy New Year!

O Allah — You are the Creator, the All-Powerful, the Sustainer of all life.

Forgive us for being careless with Your earth, that you created in perfect measure and balance.

Forgive us for not recognising the wisdom in the Creation of every species.

Forgive us for taking and using your Creation to satisfy our selfish desires, rather than our needs.

Forgive us for being indifferent to the consequences of our treatment of Your Creation.

Forgive our greed and carelessness, which has altered the perfect measure and balance You created, and has caused many of our Brothers and Sisters in humanity to suffer.

Please forgive us Ya-Ghaffar, O All-Forgiving One.

Thank you for allowing us to recognise our shortcomings, our mistakes and our purpose in life.

Thank you for inspiring the light of belief in our hearts.

Thank you for showing us the right path, and inspiring us to take a step closer to You, by loving Your Creation and wanting to look after it.

O Allah change us now into what you will be pleased with.

Inspire us to love and care for every part of Your Creation.

Allow us to change our habits to care for every species.

Allow us to encourage others to care for your Creation.

Allow us to recognise that caring for Your Creation is obeying Your Commands, and following the actions of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Allow us to implement the commandments in Your Qur’an, not to waste and not to alter Your balance.

Allow us to take seriously the role You have given us to be Your caliph.

Allow us to recognise the perfection in all You have Created.

Allow us to implement the practices of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), by caring for all species, planting trees, valuing each resource, and being grateful for the use of any of Your Creation for our needs.

O Allah, protect the people living with the effects of climate change now and give them strength.

Give patience and strength to those facing inflation, economic crisis, insecurity, hardships, rising temperatures, drought, water shortages, unpredictable weather, failed crops, flooding, land loss and salination of vital water supplies.

O Allah allow all people everywhere to recognise the importance of protecting and maintaining Your Creation.

Allow our politicians and our leaders to act in the best interests of all nations today, and all people in the future, in order to avoid catastrophic changes.

O Allah please allow a generation of politicians and leaders who will be willing to act justly, so that those who have contributed so little to the problems we are facing, and have fewer resources with which to face it, are not left to shoulder our burden.

O Allah, fill the hearts of those who lead our nations – give them your mercy and compassion on poor people, already suffering the effects of a changing climate.

Just as they have been moved to cancel debt in the past, encourage them also to release funds so that poor communities can adapt to the effects of climate change, and develop cleanly.

O Allah, Help us to tread lightly and use wisely, Valuing the needs of others, and of Creation, above our own desires.

Challenge us where we need to change our lifestyles, Convict us when we need to speak out on behalf of a voiceless people, or world And soften us where we have stood in judgement of others.

O Allah, change us and use us in ways you are pleased with, For the restoration of your world, and the protection of all your creation.

I pray, may Allah accept all our Ibadah (worship) and supplications, May He guide our leaders and provide us with a lasting peace, unity and progress in our beloved country Nigeria!

I pray, may Allah protect our country Nigeria, protect and guide its leaders and its people from every evil, from every calamity, tribulation and difficulty; May He bring about safety, peace and security to our country. May Allah save us from divisions, disunity, differences, disobedience, corruption, terrorism, armed banditry and all evils.

May Allah protect our country Nigeria, and it’s people, and May He the Most High protect all the Muslim countries, all the Muslims and all the humanity.

O Allah, bless Nigeria with continued peace, progress, strength, unity, and development.

O Allah, unite our country around the principles of justice, peace, love and faith.

Put peace and love in our hearts for the diversity that makes our country so beautiful.

Allah, the Most Merciful, we pray for our country Nigeria, to remain tolerant and loving, remove prejudice from our hearts, and allow us to love our brothers and sisters in humanity.

O Allah, allow our governments at all levels to remain accountable to the people, give them vision and wisdom, as they take decisions affecting peace in our world so that they may uphold peace in the world, advance the welfare of our country and deal kindly and justly with all our communities.

O Allah, Most Strong, give us the strength to protect and care for our neighbours.

Make our hearts and minds aware of our heritage, fulfilling duties and responsibilities as a citizens.

O Allah, Most Merciful, allow us to show kindness to those most vulnerable in society.

Protect us from evil, inspire and guide us in defending those open to abuse.

O Allah, Most Generous, allow us to give in charitable activity, and to help those most in need.

Make us more conscious of what is not good for us.

O Allah, Most merciful, Most Generous, please give us the patience to continue to learn from one another and work towards a more peaceful and kind world.

Make our hearts generous so that we may treat others as we wish to be treated ourselves. Help us to share that which we have with others, for your sake. Strengthen us, love us and be kind to all of us.

May the Almighty Allah remove all our tears, all our worries, all our sorrows and all our pains and replace them with complete happiness, complete smiles and complete good health, ameen Ya Mujib!

All perfect praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

