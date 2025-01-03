German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Friday on an unannounced visit, to set conditions for Syria’s new de facto rulers for a resumption of relations with Germany and the European Union (EU).

“A political new beginning between Europe and Syria, between Germany and Syria, is possible,” the Green Party politician said about her visit to Damascus.

She said she was in Damascus with her French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, and on behalf of the EU “with this outstretched hand, but also with clear expectations of the new rulers.”

Some four weeks after the overthrow of long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad, Baerbock and Barrot are the first EU foreign ministers to visit Syria since Mr al-Assad’s overthrow.

They, on behalf of the EU’s foreign representative Kaja Kallas, plan to hold talks with representatives of the rebel-formed transitional government.

De facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa heads the Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and was previously known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Joulani.

Ms Baerbock flew to Damascus from Cyprus on Friday morning.

Ms Barrot had celebrated the New Year with Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu and the French troops stationed with the UN observer mission UNIFIL in nearby Lebanon.

“A new beginning can only happen if the new Syrian society grants a place in the political process to all Syrians, women and men, of every ethnic or religious group, and provides rights and protection,” Ms Baerbock demanded.

She added that these rights must be preserved and must “not be undermined potentially by overly long deadlines until elections or moves towards the Islamisation of the judicial or education systems.”

Mr Al-Sharaa recently stated that it could take around three years to present a new draft constitution, and another year until elections.

The Arab country remains fragmented and sectarianly divided after more than a decade of civil war.

Even after Mr al-Assad’s fall, hostile militias are fighting for power.

Ms Baerbock said they wanted to support Syria in a peaceful transition of power, the reconciliation of society, and reconstruction – in addition to the humanitarian aid that has been provided for the people in Syria over the past years.

“A new beginning can only happen if the past is addressed, justice is established, and retaliatory acts against population groups do not occur,” Ms Baerbock insisted.

She added that extremism and radical groups should have no place. (dpa/NAN)

