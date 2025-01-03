Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has placed a N10 million bounty on killers of security operatives and unarmed passers-by in the state.

Mr Soludo spoke on Thursday when he paid a condolence visit to the families of the deceased in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

A video clip that showed the governor making remarks was uploaded to various social media pages.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that gunmen, on 30 December, attacked and killed two security operatives and five unarmed residents in the council area.

The police said the attackers began shooting sporadically when they arrived at a venue where preparations were ongoing for a burial ceremony slated for 2 January.

N10 million bounty

During the condolence visit, Mr Soludo asked residents of Ihiala to rise to the challenge of fighting insecurity in the area.

The governor stressed that community leaders should support security operatives with information to aid the fight against insecurity in the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“They (community leaders) must rise. They must not let this attack happen again,” Mr Soludo said.

“Anyone that will give information that will lead us to get these killers, the government will give that person N10 million. We are bringing N10 million on their heads- each of them,” he stated in a mixture of Igbo and English.

Soludo rains curses on killers

Mr Soludo also rained curses on the gunmen who carried out the attack and killings in the council area.

“I am saying on behalf of Anambra State that all the people who carried out this attack and killings, their generation, will never see good things.

“They, their children and all their supporters will not witness good things,” the governor said in Igbo language.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

