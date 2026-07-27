Three students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) have reportedly been kidnapped from their off-campus lodge in Lafia, Nasarawa State, in the latest security incident involving students of the institution.

A student who asked not to be named for security reasons said the 100-level students were kidnapped at Sure Leaders Lodge in the Bukan Kwato area of Lafia at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

As of the time of filing this report, the police had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

However, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the university confirmed the development in a public safety notice issued on Sunday, saying it had begun engaging traditional authorities and the university management over the incident.

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“The Students’ Union leadership has met with the District Head and relevant authorities and is collaborating with the University Management on security measures,” the statement signed by the SUG President, Jabir Ibrahim, and Secretary-General, Ibrahim Aliyu, said.

The union urged students to remain calm while security efforts continue.

“Your safety is our top priority. Remain calm, stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, especially at odd hours, and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities or the Students’ Union,” the statement added.

The union also expressed hope for the safe return of the abducted students.

The latest incident comes less than three weeks after a similar abduction involving students of the institution.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 8 July 2026 that gunmen abducted three students of the Federal University of Lafia from Living Seed Lodge, an off-campus residence located on the outskirts of the university community.

The state police command had confirmed the earlier incident through its spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, who said the report was received from the university’s Chief Security Officer.

According to Mr Nansel, Commissioner of Police Shetima Mohammed immediately deployed tactical teams and other security personnel to launch a search-and-rescue operation.

The police later rescued one of the abducted students, while efforts continued to secure the release of the remaining victims and arrest the kidnappers.

The recurring attacks have renewed concerns over the safety of students living in private hostels around the university, particularly in communities bordering bushy areas where criminal gangs have previously operated.

The latest abduction also comes amid persistent security challenges in parts of Nasarawa State, where security agencies have continued operations against kidnapping syndicates, armed gangs and illegal arms traffickers.

In recent months, police and military authorities have announced several arrests of suspected kidnappers and the rescue of abducted victims across the state. Despite those operations, isolated attacks have continued along major highways and within some rural and semi-urban communities.

Students and residents have repeatedly called for increased security patrols around off-campus hostels and vulnerable communities to prevent further attacks.

At the time of this report, it remained unclear whether the kidnappers had contacted the families of the victims or demanded a ransom.

PREMIUM TIMES will update this story as more details emerge, including any official statement from the police or university authorities.