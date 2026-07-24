The Association of Campus Journalists, Obafemi Awolowo University (ACJOAU), has suspended its live coverage of the institution’s 2024/2025 Students’ Union election, alleging that its members were harassed, intimidated and denied access to several polling units while carrying out their reporting duties.

In a statement signed by the association’s President, Esther Olatimehin, and Public Relations Officer, Olanrewaju Lawal, ACJOAU said the decision was taken after repeated incidents involving its reporters during the ongoing election.

The association alleged that despite identifying themselves as accredited journalists, its members were prevented by electoral officials from accessing polling units in the Faculties of Arts, Agriculture, Basic Medical Sciences, Law and Social Sciences.

According to the statement, some reporters were allegedly manhandled, threatened and deliberately obstructed from documenting the electoral process.

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“As a result, the association describes these actions as a serious assault on press freedom and a direct attack on the peaceful, transparent, and accountable process that ought to be a defining feature of every democratic election,” the statement read.

ACJOAU said the exclusion of its reporters from polling units raised concerns about transparency and public confidence in the conduct of the election, adding that it would suspend election updates until the safety and unrestricted access of its members are guaranteed.

Restrictions, harassment

The withdrawal followed earlier reports by the association documenting restrictions faced by its journalists across several polling centres during the election.

In one incident, ACJOAU reported that a reporter covering the Hall Executive Council election at Mozambique Hall was allegedly harassed by a student identified as Fatoyinbo Azeez and others while carrying out official duties.

The alleged harassment has drawn condemnation from the Editorial Adviser of ACJOAU, Adejumo Kabir.

Mr Kabir, in a statement, described the incidents as an attack on press freedom and democratic accountability.

“I find these reports disturbing. Campus journalists are not enemies of the electoral process; they are indispensable stakeholders in it. Their responsibility is to provide timely, accurate and independent coverage that promotes transparency, accountability and public trust,” he wrote.

Mr Kabir said it was disappointing that reporters continued to face hostility while performing their duties.

He urged the Students’ Union Electoral Commission, university security personnel, candidates, supporters and other stakeholders to ensure the safety of accredited journalists throughout the electoral process and called for those responsible for acts of intimidation to be identified and held accountable.

“For decades, ACJOAU has upheld a reputation of ethical, impartial and responsible coverage of Students’ Union elections,” the association said.

“A credible election relies not only on the votes cast but also on the freedom of the press to observe, document and report proceedings without fear, intimidation or interference.”