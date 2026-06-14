The Governing Council of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State, has dismissed five staff members over alleged sexual abuse, harassment, intimidation, extortion, and other forms of misconduct.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Harrison Madubueze, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Awka.

Mr Madubueze said the decision was taken at the 122nd meeting of the Governing Council held on 12 June.

According to him, those dismissed include C.C. Nwabachili, a professor and the immediate past dean of the Faculty of Law, and Chike Osegbue, a professor in the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences.

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Others are I.H. Iheukwumere and Emeka Nwabunnia, both of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Uli Campus.

Also dismissed was Ifeoma Kakulu, a principal assistant registrar, who served as the examination officer of the Faculty of Law in the Examinations Unit, at the time the offences were allegedly committed.

Mr Madubueze said the affected staff members were found culpable of offences ranging from sexual abuse and harassment to intimidation, extortion, and ethical misconduct.

He said the council reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, integrity and accountability within the institution.

“The council reaffirmed its stance on discipline and integrity, warning that actions tarnishing the university’s reputation would face severe consequences.

“It also promised to ensure a safe, accountable and forward-thinking atmosphere, aligning with the vision of building a ‘now university and of the future’,” he said.

The university spokesman said the disciplinary action underscored the institution’s resolve to uphold ethical standards and maintain public confidence in its academic and administrative processes.

(NAN)