Martin Aghaji, personal doctor to Nnamdi Kanu, has been arrested by Nigeria’s security operatives, Aloy Ejimakor, Mr Kanu’s lawyer said in an X post on Saturday.

Mr Kanu is the convicted leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). He is serving life imprisonment in Sokoto State after a federal high court in Abuja convicted him in November for terrorism.

Mr Ejimakor said in the X post that Mr Aghaji, a retired professor, was arrested at his residence in Enugu State on Friday.

The lawyer did not specifically say which operatives arrested the medical doctor, although he suggested that the arrest was connected to a medical report issued by the doctor on Mr Kanu which contradicted a similar report by the State Security Service (SSS).

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“This is the height of the official harassment he has been facing since he issued the medical report that did not comport with the SSS’s medical report on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Mr Ejimakor said.

How they arrested the medical doctor

In another post on Sunday evening, the lawyer claimed “the security operatives” stormed Mr Aghaji’s residence at about 3:00 a.m., violently pulled down his gate and forcibly gained entry” into the apartment.

“During the commotion, shots were fired. They’ve now taken him to Lagos,” he stated.

Release of the doctor

Mr Ejimakor, in a fresh post on Sunday night, announced that Mr Aghaji has been released from detention following the intervention of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and other bodies.

“While welcoming this development, the SSS is hereby admonished to do better than this,” he said, suggesting that the secret police earlier carried out the arrest.

SSS speaks

When contacted on Monday, the spokesperson of the SSS, Favour Dozie, confirmed the secret police indeed arrested Mr Aghaji from his residence in Enugu.

Ms Dozie, however, said the arrest was never linked to Mr Kanu or IPOB.

“He was arrested, but not in connection with Nnamdi Kanu,” she said, refusing to give details because the matter was under investigation.

The SSS spokesperson stressed that the retired professor’s arrest could not have been linked to Mr Kanu because the IPOB leader had already been convicted by a court and currently serving jail term.

She confirmed that Mr Aghaji was granted administrative bail and subsequently released to the NMA leadership in Lagos State on Sunday after providing a credible individual as his surety.

An official of the SSS later informed PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Aghaji’s arrest followed his alleged financial transactions to high-profile criminals under investigation.

“He was even sorry about it when he was informed of the transactions he made. The man himself felt very stupid,” said the official who asked not to be named because he did not have permission to speak on the matter.