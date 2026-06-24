The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom says it is investigating a man found in possession of a toy AK-47 rifle after he allegedly claimed to be a vigilante operative attached to the state Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah.

The police disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying the suspect, identified as Wisdom Umana, was apprehended by an officer attached to the Government House, Uyo.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect claimed to be a vigilante operative attached to the Commissioner for Information on escort duties,” said the police spokesperson, Timfon John, a deputy superintendent of police, in the statement.

The police said investigations were ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s activities and his possession of the imitation firearm.

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However, when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Umanah denied having any vigilante operative working for him and said the only security personnel attached to him were officers officially deployed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“I don’t have any vigilante that works with me in my house or in my office. I have only two from Civil Defence. My security officials were officially given,” the commissioner said.

The development has raised questions about the suspect’s identity and the basis of his claim that he is attached to the commissioner.

Sources close to the Commissioner told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Umana works as a gateman at Premium FM, a radio station in Abak, Akwa Ibom, the commissioner’s hometown.

There have been longstanding public references linking the station’s operating company, Southwave Communications Services Limited, to Mr Umanah, although the commissioner has not publicly acknowledged ownership of the company except as an extended family business.

When contacted, the station manager of Premium FM, Sixtus Tom, confirmed that the suspect is an employee of the station serving as a gateman.

“Yes, he works here,” Mr Tom said.

“We have security men who work on shift. He was not on duty yesterday. Yet, he has never for once shown such a tendency that we have come to hear about him today.”

The police have not disclosed where Mr Umana was arrested, whether the imitation rifle was openly displayed or concealed, or whether any offence has been established against him.

However, in a subsequent clarification to journalists, Ms John said the suspect’s claim had not been verified and remained under investigation.

She said further developments will be communicated to reporters.

The incident follows intensified police operations across Akwa Ibom targeting illegal firearms possession and other criminal activities.

In May, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police command in Akwa Ibom said it recovered 69 firearms from suspects in the state within five months.