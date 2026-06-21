The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on his re-election, describing the outcome as a reflection of the people’s confidence in his leadership and governance record.

Mr Bamidele, who chaired the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Election Campaign Council in the state, said the renewed mandate would ensure continuity in government policies and accelerate development across Ekiti.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, the senator described the result as “a signpost for a better, brighter and greater Ekiti.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Oyebanji the winner of Saturday’s governorship election after he secured 319,224 votes.

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The APC candidate defeated Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 40,543 votes, and Oluwadare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who scored 12,872 votes.

Reacting to the outcome, Mr Bamidele said the result demonstrated widespread support for the governor’s leadership style and commitment to governance.

“The outcome of the election perfectly reflects the confidence of the people in Oyebanji’s leadership, commitment to public governance, and dedication to the welfare and prosperity of Ekiti people at large,” he said.

According to him, the governor has fostered peace, unity and political stability in the state by building consensus among political leaders and stakeholders.

He also commended Mr Oyebanji for maintaining cordial relationships with former governors and other influential figures in the state’s political landscape.

Mr Bamidele said such cooperation had helped strengthen governance and reduce political tensions in Ekiti.

Looking ahead

The Senate Leader expressed optimism that the governor’s second term would consolidate ongoing reforms and development projects across the state.

He also described Mr Oyebanji’s re-election as a significant milestone in Ekiti’s political history.

“Oyebanji made history in Ekiti State as the first governor to be re-elected back-to-back since 1999, a testament to his approach to governance and his ability to unite the state’s stakeholders across party lines,” he noted.

Mr Bamidele further commended residents for their peaceful conduct during the election and praised the leadership of the APC for its support throughout the campaign.