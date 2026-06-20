The Bayelsa State Government has disclosed its financial obligations, reporting a monthly salary-related expenditure of ₦13 billion. This update comes as part of the administration’s commitment to transparency regarding the state’s income and expenditure for March and April 2026.Financial Transparency: March and April Breakdown

Timipre Seipolu, the technical adviser to Governor Douye Diri on treasury and accounts, provided the breakdown during a briefing at the treasury building in Yenagoa.

While the state’s total monthly salary obligations—including civil servants, political appointees, and retirees—stand at ₦14 billion, the specific salary-related expenditure for the period was confirmed at ₦13 billion.

Key Expenditure Figures (April/March)

The government outlined the distribution of funds to ensure accountability:

Civil Servant Salaries: ₦7.74 billion (April)

Political Appointees: ₦1.95 billion

Grants to Tertiary Institutions: ₦2 billion

Pension Arrears: ₦259.71 million

Salary Arrears (General): ₦428.66 million

Salary Arrears (Right-sizing): ₦207.59 million

Gratuity Payments: ₦200 million (March)

Primary School Teacher Contributions (Local Govt): ₦229 million

Youth Corps’ Allowances: ₦60.27 million

Minimum Wage Arrears: ₦50 million

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Revenue and Accountability

Officials noted that the gross revenue accrued to Bayelsa State in March 2026 was ₦42.3 billion.

Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, reiterated that transparency is a core pillar of Governor Diri’s administration, emphasising the government’s commitment to prudent financial management and invited residents to inspect ongoing project sites to verify how state funds are being utilised.

She further assured that the state is actively meeting all contractual obligations for ongoing development projects.

(NAN)