The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Funmilayo Afuye, has lauded the voter turnout in the ongoing governorship election, describing it as encouraging.

Mrs Afuye, who is the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed optimism about the party’s victory in the election.

She spoke after voting at her Atiba/Aafin Ward 1, polling unit 003, in Ikere-Ekiti, in the Ikere Local Government Area, and commended the voters for their sense of patriotism and orderliness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor, who voted at about 8:50 a.m., also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for their impartiality and professionalism.

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Mrs Afuye said that the massive voter turnout indicated that Nigeria’s democracy was fast maturing and developing.

“You can see for yourselves how people trooped out to participate in this election. Not only trooping out, but being ready and anxious to participate in the voting. I am indeed impressed with this conduct of our voters.

“I am not using Ikere as the only area of focus now; we are also getting the same information from some of our local governments and towns that voters are coming out in large numbers.

“I am happy about this. This shows that the rigorous campaigns that we did yielded positive results.

“I have to commend the INEC as well and our security agencies. They really prepared for this election.

“You can see that nobody is being intimidated and I believe if we continue like this, this election may turn out being the best in Ekiti history,” she said.

The APC deputy governorship candidate expressed confidence that Governor Biodun Oyebanji would emerge victorious and be re-elected for another term.

“Governor Oyebanji has served Ekiti with every fibre in his body and is widely adjudged to have performed excellently well.

“He is not only winning this election, it is going to be with a wide margin,” she added.

(NAN)