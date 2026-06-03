A media aide to Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has resigned his appointment as special assistant on new media, amid indications that he may be aligning with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The aide, Patrick Spiff, announced his resignation in a letter dated 29 May and addressed to the governor. The Office of the Secretary received the letter from the State Government on 1 June.

In the letter, which he later posted on Facebook, Mr Spiff did not state the reason for his resignation.

“I am writing to formally resign my position as special assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State on New Media.

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“I appreciate the opportunities, experience and support I have received during my time with the (state) government. It has contributed greatly to my professional growth, and I am grateful for the knowledge and skills I have gained,” he wrote.

Posts suggest political shift

Although Mr Spiff offered no explanation for his departure, his recent social media activities suggest he may have resigned to focus on the NDC.

A review of his Facebook page shows that he openly promoted the NDC while still serving in Mr Diri’s administration.

His profile picture shows him wearing an NDC-branded T-shirt, while several posts predicted the party’s electoral victories in Bayelsa.

On 26 May, he wrote: “There is nothing those in Creek Haven can do. NDC will produce the next governor of Bayelsa State.

The reference to “Creek Haven” is widely understood to be the Bayelsa governor’s official residence.

In another post, he declared: “There are no two ways about it. NDC will win the Senate and the Reps in the West. NDC will win the Senate and the Reps in Central.

NDC will win the Senate in the East. It will be a walkover in favour of NDC.”

Earlier, on 14 May, he wrote: “To play opposition politics is too sweet. Everything is flowing well.

“Nobody can cage you. If you feel like I’m lying, just join NDC and confirm it.

The posts have fuelled speculation that Mr Spiff had distanced himself politically from the governor’s camp long before formally resigning.

Political realignment

Mr Spiff’s resignation comes amid shifting political loyalties in Bayelsa. The state, long regarded as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stronghold, witnessed a major political shake-up after Governor Diri defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year.

His predecessor and long-time ally, and Bayelsa West Senator Seriake Dickson, declined to join the APC. Instead, he founded the NDC, positioning it as an alternative political platform.

The party has gained increased attention following the decision of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to join its ranks and secure the presidential ticket of the party ahead of the 2027 election.

Although Mr Spiff has not linked his resignation to partisan politics, but his public endorsement of the NDC while serving in government has intensified speculation about his future political plans.