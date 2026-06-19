For more than 30 years, Frank Omenka has remained one of the most talked-about yet least-heard figures of Nigeria’s military era.

Former detainees mentioned him in accounts of arrests and interrogations. Journalists cited him while recounting the climate of fear that characterised the regime of late Head of State Sani Abacha. Human rights petitioners referenced him during proceedings of the Oputa Panel, the landmark inquiry established after Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

Yet, throughout the years of accusations, testimony and public scrutiny, Mr Omenka himself remained largely silent.

That silence is now coming to an end.

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Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa), in partnership with PREMIUM TIMES, is set to host the first extensive public conversation with the retired colonel and former commander of the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) Security Group since the end of military rule.

The event, coming up on 25 June, will feature PREMIUM TIMES’ publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi; the newspaper’s managing editor, Idris Akinbajo; the editor of The News Magazine, Kunle Ajibade; and Adeolu Adewumi, a catalyst at TEL Africa. The theme of the discussion is “The Abacha Years: Obeying the last order and the untold accounts.”

The virtual panel discussion is expected to revisit one of the most consequential and controversial periods in Nigeria’s military history. Specifically, the discussion will revisit the inner workings of the Abacha government, allegations that have followed Mr Omenka since the 1990s, and the lessons he believes the period holds for contemporary security challenges in Nigeria and West Africa.

A central figure in a controversial era

Little is publicly known about Mr Omenka’s life before he emerged as a senior intelligence officer during the Abacha years.

Unlike many prominent military figures of his generation, publicly available records provide few details about his upbringing, education or early military career. What is widely documented, however, is his rise within the DMI, one of the most influential institutions in the country’s security architecture during the 1990s.

The DMI served as the Nigerian Army’s intelligence arm, responsible for military intelligence gathering, counter-intelligence operations and internal security reporting.

During the Abacha era, critics of the government accused military intelligence and other security agencies of playing central roles in monitoring opponents, suppressing dissent and investigating perceived threats to the regime.

Former detainees, journalists and human rights activists frequently identified Mr Omenka as one of the most influential officers within that structure.

His name became particularly associated with the DMI Security Group, which numerous former detainees linked to detention and interrogation operations during the period.

Allegations that shaped his reputation

Much of Mr Omenka’s public reputation was formed through the accounts of others.

Following the end of military rule, former political detainees, journalists, students, labour activists and military officers accused of involvement in alleged coup plots appeared before the Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission, popularly known as the Oputa Panel.

Many described experiences of detention, interrogation and alleged mistreatment while in military custody. Several witnesses specifically mentioned Mr Omenka.

Media executive Nduka Obaigbena has publicly recalled being interrogated by military officers under the Directorate of Military Intelligence after THISDAY published articles critical of the Abacha government.

Speaking in 2024, Mr Obaigbena said he was questioned by “five generals with guns on the table” and later went into exile. He identified the security group as being headed by Mr Omenka.

Human rights organisations also documented allegations of arbitrary detention, torture and abuse involving security agencies during the period.

Some former detainees alleged that interrogations conducted by military intelligence officers involved intimidation, coercion and physical abuse. Journalists who reported critically on the government similarly recounted encounters with security officials.

Among the most serious allegations that emerged over the years were claims involving severe mistreatment of detainees and allegations of sexual misconduct by security personnel. Some of these allegations became deeply embedded in public memory and civil society discussions surrounding the Abacha era.

Olusegun Ademiyi, a former detainee and former editor of Sunday Concord, described being held in DMI custody and explicitly recounted Mr Omenka issuing threats involving sexual violence against a detainee’s wife.

“I will detain you here tonight and organise some boys to go and rape your wife at home,” he quoted Mr Omenka as saying in a column eight years ago.

At a 2000 sitting of the Oputa panel, witnesses alleged that Mr Omenka raped and impregnated an 18-year-old detainee identified as Bunmi Samuel, according to an archived report of the proceedings. The report said she later died following complications after her release.

However, while many of the allegations entered the public record through testimony, petitions and media reports, they were rarely tested in criminal proceedings.

No major public trial produced a definitive judicial determination of Mr Omenka’s responsibility for the abuses alleged by former detainees.

That distinction has remained central to debates about his legacy.

The fall of the regime

When Mr Abacha died in June 1998, Nigeria entered a period of rapid political transition under General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

As investigations into aspects of the previous regime began, Mr Omenka reportedly came under scrutiny.

Media reports indicated that he was arrested and questioned by military authorities in October 1998, as part of broader efforts to review the conduct of security officials associated with the previous government.

Unlike some figures from the era whose legal battles unfolded publicly over many years, Mr Omenka gradually disappeared from public life.

His whereabouts and activities after the early 2000s became the subject of speculation, rumour and conflicting reports. Claims that he relocated abroad have circulated for years but have not been independently verified.

Why this conversation matters

The upcoming discussion is expected to revisit questions that have lingered for decades.

What role did Mr Omenka actually play within the military intelligence apparatus? How does he respond to allegations made against him by former detainees and activists? What was happening inside the security institutions that defined the Abacha years? And what lessons, if any, does he believe that period holds for Nigeria’s contemporary security challenges?

For the panellists, the significance of the event extends beyond the story of one man.

The Abacha years remain among the most contested periods in Nigeria’s post-independence history. Debates over accountability, security, governance and human rights from that era continue to shape national conversations today.

For decades, those debates have included Mr Omenka, but largely without his voice.

The forthcoming interview may not settle the arguments surrounding his role. It may not resolve competing interpretations of history. But for the first time in more than three decades, Nigerians will have an opportunity to hear directly from one of the most enigmatic figures associated with that chapter of the country’s past.

Participants must register to join the discussion, organisers said.