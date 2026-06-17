The Nigerian Army has continued its troop welfare programme with the successful conduct of the Chief of Army Staff’s second welfare flight for June.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that the welfare flight, conducted using a chartered ValueJet aircraft, transported 329 military personnel into and out of the North-East theatre of operations.

According to the report, 155 personnel were airlifted into the Operation Hadin Kai theatre, while 174 personnel were flown out.

The military authorities said the initiative was designed to enhance troop welfare by easing personnel movement in frontline operational areas.

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It added that since the programme commenced, a total of 33,426 military personnel have been transported into and out of the theatre.

“The movement was completed without incident.

“The welfare flight programme remains one of the key welfare initiatives of the Chief of Army Staff aimed at boosting troop morale and operational effectiveness,” he said.

(NAN)