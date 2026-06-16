President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for the successful operation that led to the killing of a suspected bandit kingpin, Ibrahim Bastuji, and the rescue of the widow of late Major General Rabe Abubakar.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president described the operation as a major setback for criminal groups operating in Kogi State and neighbouring areas.

Mr Tinubu said the elimination of the bandit leader would help restore confidence among residents affected by years of attacks, kidnappings and violence.

“I congratulate our gallant troops on this decisive milestone. Nigeria will not surrender any part of its territory to criminals. Those who choose the path of violence against innocent citizens will find no hiding place,” the president said.

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“This success reflects the renewed determination of our security forces to secure every inch of our land.”

The president also praised troops involved in the rescue of Amina Abubakar, the widow of the late former Director of Defence Information, describing the operation as a demonstration of professionalism and courage.

“The safe return of Hajiya Amina Rabe Abubakar is a source of relief to her family and to all Nigerians. I commend the intelligence coordination and bravery of the officers and men who executed the rescue operation,” he said.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our troops who risk their lives daily to keep us safe.”

Mr Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the armed forces through improved resources, training and operational support aimed at tackling banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Rescue

The rescue of Mrs Abubakar comes barely a day after revelations surrounding the death of her husband, who died after being abducted by bandits in Katsina State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the retired military officer and his wife were kidnapped on 30 May along the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli Road in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Katsina State Government later announced that the retired general had died in captivity, attributing his death to complications arising from diabetes and hypertension.

However, members of his family disputed the claim, insisting that he had no known history of either illness.

In an exclusive report published on Sunday, PREMIUM TIMES detailed conflicting accounts surrounding the recovery of the late officer’s body.

The uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of the officer’s death had intensified calls for stronger action against armed groups operating across parts of northern Nigeria.

Military offensive

Following the abduction and subsequent death of the retired general, the military launched a major offensive under Operation CLEAN SWEEP III in Matazu Local Government Area and adjoining communities.

The Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA said the operation targeted terrorist and bandit hideouts identified through intelligence gathering.

Military authorities said the offensive was aimed at dismantling criminal networks responsible for kidnappings and attacks across the region.

The latest rescue operation is expected to be viewed as a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to secure Mrs Abubakar’s freedom and weaken the influence of armed groups operating in the North-west and North-central regions.

Renewed security efforts

The development comes amid intensified military operations across several states affected by banditry and kidnapping.

In recent months, security agencies have recorded a number of successes, including the rescue of kidnapped victims and the killing of suspected criminal leaders in parts of Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Kogi states.

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However, insecurity remains a major concern in many rural communities where residents continue to face threats from armed groups involved in kidnapping, cattle rustling and violent attacks.

The federal government has repeatedly stated that security operations would continue until criminal networks are dismantled and affected communities are secured.

Mr Tinubu urged citizens to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely, credible intelligence to support ongoing operations.

“The government will continue to provide the Armed Forces with the resources, training and support needed to end banditry, kidnapping and all forms of violent crimes,” the president said.