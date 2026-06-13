Nigeria may not be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Nigerian-born and Nigerian-heritage players ensured the country’s presence was felt on the tournament’s second day.

Former Nigeria-eligible striker Folarin Balogun stole the spotlight with a brilliant brace as co-hosts the United States thrashed Paraguay 4-1, while Abuja-born Tani Oluwaseyi and fellow Nigeria-eligible forward Promise David featured for Canada as the hosts secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup point with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The performances ensured that none of the host teams lost their opening games with Mexico already setting the tone with their 2-0 win over South Africa on Thursday.

Balogun leads American charge

Balogun delivered one of the standout performances of the opening round as the United States opened their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion before a capacity crowd of 70,492 at SoFi Stadium.

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The 24-year-old forward scored twice in the first half to put Paraguay firmly on the back foot and help the Americans cruise to victory.

An own goal from Damian Bobadilla handed the hosts an early lead before Balogun doubled the advantage after being picked out by captain Christian Pulisic.

The striker then grabbed his second goal just before halftime, rifling a clinical finish into the top corner to send the home supporters into celebration mode.

Substitute Giovanni Reyna added a fourth goal in stoppage time to complete a dominant American performance.

Balogun’s double earned him a place in U.S. football history, becoming the first American player to score multiple goals in a World Cup match since Bert Patenaude’s famous hat-trick against Paraguay in 1930.

The achievement carries additional significance for Nigerian football followers.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Nigerian parents, Balogun moved to England as an infant and progressed through Arsenal’s academy system. He represented England at youth level and was also eligible for Nigeria before eventually committing his international future to the United States.

Canada’s Nigerian connection

While Balogun grabbed the headlines, Canada also benefited from Nigerian influence in their Group B encounter against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Canadians appeared headed for defeat after Jovo Lukic gave Bosnia the lead in the 21st minute.

Despite dominating large spells of the contest and creating numerous opportunities, the co-hosts struggled to find a breakthrough until substitute Cyle Larin rescued them with an equaliser less than three minutes after coming on.

The goal secured a historic 1-1 draw and delivered Canada’s first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria’s connection to the result came through substitutes Oluwaseyi and David, both of whom were introduced as Canada pushed for a way back into the game.

Oluwaseyi was born in Abuja before relocating to Canada and has emerged as one of the country’s attacking options in recent years.

David, another player eligible to represent Nigeria, was also called upon as Canada intensified their search for an equaliser.

Nigerian influence beyond the Super Eagles

The opening days of the World Cup have once again highlighted Nigeria’s enormous contribution to global football talent.

Although the Super Eagles are absent from the tournament, players of Nigerian descent continue to feature prominently for several competing nations.

As the tournament progresses, more players with Nigerian roots are expected to take centre stage at the global showpiece.