The opening ceremony has dazzled. The first goals have been scored. Group A has already delivered the first chapter of what promises to be another unforgettable FIFA World Cup.

Now the real chase begins. Every World Cup is ultimately remembered by its stories; champions write some, underdogs, moments of genius or heartbreaking near-misses define others.

But beyond the battle for the trophy lies another contest unfolding simultaneously across stadiums in the United States, Canada, and Mexico: the race for history.

From Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo pursuing records that may never be matched, to Kylian Mbappé hunting milestones that could place him among the greatest World Cup players of all time, the 2026 tournament offers an extraordinary opportunity for football’s biggest names to rewrite the record books.

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Nations, too, have history within their sights, and while some are chasing immortality, others are attempting to end decades-long waits. A few could redefine what is possible on football’s grandest stage.

Here are the major records that could fall before the final whistle of the World Cup 2026.

Messi and Ronaldo’s last great World Cup Chapter

For two decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football’s global conversation. Now, they stand on the brink of another historic first.

Both superstars are set to become the first players in football history to appear at six different FIFA World Cups, having featured in every tournament since Germany 2006. It is a feat that reflects not only excellence but extraordinary longevity.

For Messi, the opportunities do not end there. The Argentina captain already holds the record for most World Cup appearances with 26 matches and is expected to extend that mark further in North America. Should he feature in all three group-stage matches, his total will rise to 29 before the knockout rounds are even considered.

His record for most World Cup minutes played is also expected to surpass the current mark of 2,314. Likewise, Messi is set to strengthen another record that may remain untouched for generations: most World Cup matches played as captain. He currently stands at 19.

Messi’s pursuit of another Creative milestone

Goals have often defined Messi’s greatness, but his playmaking legacy could receive another historic boost in 2026.

The Argentine already holds the record as the only player to register an assist in five different World Cup tournaments, having created goals in every edition since 2006. Should he provide another assist this summer, he would extend that remarkable achievement.

There is also a broader assist record within reach. Depending on the methodology used, Brazil legend Pelé is credited with 10 World Cup assists, while stricter modern calculations place Germany’s Fritz Walter at nine.

Messi currently sits on eight assists and could potentially equal or surpass either benchmark before the tournament concludes.

Ronaldo is chasing a record no one has achieved

While Messi’s pursuit centres on appearances and assists, Cristiano Ronaldo has a unique piece of history in his sights. The Portugal captain remains the only player to have scored in five different World Cups.

Having found the net in every edition since 2006, Ronaldo now has the opportunity to become the first footballer ever to score in six separate World Cup tournaments.

For a player whose career has been built on goals and records, it would represent yet another achievement unmatched in the sport’s history.

Mbappé’s date with destiny

At 27, Kylian Mbappé is not merely chasing records. He is chasing greatness. The French superstar scored in the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia and then produced one of the greatest individual performances in a final, netting a hat-trick against Argentina in 2022.

If France reach the final again and Mbappé scores, he will become the first player in history to score in three separate World Cup finals. Even more remarkably, he would become the first player ever to score in three consecutive World Cup finals.

There is another historic target within reach. Germany’s Miroslav Klose remains the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 16 goals.

Messi currently has 13 goals, while Mbappé has already amassed 12 despite still being in his twenties. A deep run by either Argentina or France could place Klose’s record under serious threat.

Argentina’s bid to join Football’s most exclusive Club

Defending a World Cup title has long been one of football’s most difficult challenges. Only two nations have successfully achieved it. Italy won back-to-back tournaments in 1934 and 1938, while Brazil repeated the feat in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina now have the opportunity to become just the third nation to retain the World Cup.

Should the reigning champions triumph again in 2026, they would also become the first team in 64 years to successfully defend football’s most prestigious trophy.

Brazil’s endless pursuit of more history

No nation owns more World Cup records than Brazil, and no nation arrives in 2026 with more opportunities to extend them.

The five-time champions already hold the record for the most World Cup titles and could push that total to six with victory in North America.

However, Germany remain close enough to draw level should they lift the trophy instead. Brazil will also extend their record for tournament appearances, with 2026 marking its 23rd participation.

The Seleção already lead the all-time rankings for World Cup matches played (114), matches won (76), and goals scored (237), and each of those figures is expected to grow further.

Less gloriously, they also hold the record for the most red cards received at World Cups, with 11.

England and Uruguay are chasing long-awaited glory

History can sometimes be measured in decades. For England and Uruguay, it may be measured in generations.

Italy currently holds the record for the longest gap between successive World Cup triumphs, having waited 44 years between their 1938 and 1982 titles.

If England lift the trophy in 2026, they will shatter that mark after a 60-year wait since their only triumph in 1966.

Uruguay’s drought is even longer. The two-time champions last conquered the world in 1950. A title this year would end a 76-year wait and establish a new World Cup record.

Germany’s long list of potential milestones

Germany enters every World Cup with history. The four-time champions already hold the records for the most runner-up and third-place finishes, having achieved both four times.

A deep run in 2026 could extend either mark. Germany also possess eight World Cup final appearances, more than any other nation. Reaching another final would set a new benchmark, bringing the total to nine.

Brazil, however, remain close behind. Should the South Americans reach the final while Germany fall short, they would move level on eight final appearances.

Germany could also add to another less celebrated record. They have conceded more World Cup goals than any other nation, currently standing on 130.

France eye a rare achievement

France’s consistency over the last decade has been extraordinary. World champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, Les Bleus are now attempting something only two nations have ever accomplished.

A place in the 2026 final would make France just the third country to reach three consecutive World Cup finals, after only Germany (1982-1990) and Brazil (1994-2002).

A race to become the tournament’s top-scoring nation

Another fascinating battle could emerge among football’s traditional powers, as Brazil, France and Germany currently share the record for the most World Cups won.

Each country has topped the tournament scoring charts on four occasions: Brazil in 1950, 1962, 1970, and 2002; France in 1958, 1982, 1998, and 2022, and Germany in 1990, 2006, 2010, and 2014.

One of those nations could emerge from the tie and claim sole ownership of the record in 2026.

Can a host nation finally deliver again?

For nearly three decades, home advantage has failed to produce a world champion. The last host nation to lift the trophy was France in 1998.

That drought could finally end this summer. For the first time in World Cup history, three countries are sharing hosting duties, giving the tournament three potential home winners: the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Whether any of them can turn familiarity into glory remains one of the most intriguing questions of the tournament.

History is waiting

World Cups are remembered for moments: a winning goal, a stunning save, a breakthrough performance from an emerging star, but they are also remembered for records. The numbers that survive long after the celebrations end.

As World Cup 2026 gathers momentum, Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé and football’s biggest nations are no longer just chasing victories; they are chasing permanence.

And by the time the trophy is lifted in New Jersey next month, football history may look very different from the one that existed when the tournament began.