VMO Aero, an aircraft acquisition and management company, has provided its first detailed account of the aircraft incident that led to a recent grounding of one of its jets by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

It made the clarification in a statement on Friday, noting that the aircraft left Lagos for Asaba on Wednesday, 10 June, but encountered difficulties while approaching the airport.

“The aircraft departed Lagos, and during its initial approach into Asaba Airport, the flight crew determined that the approach was unstable, leading to a discontinued approach,” said Oluwaseun Ayodeji, VMO Aero’s accountable manager.

He disclosed that the crew subsequently attempted another approach before the aircraft eventually landed on a roadway running parallel to the airport’s runway.

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VMO Aero said it is cooperating with aviation authorities investigating the incident, including the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau and the NCAA.

It promised to support efforts aimed at reviewing the circumstances surrounding the occurrence and implementing any safety recommendations that may emerge from the investigation.

“We appreciate the seriousness with which the authorities view any event that may affect the integrity of flight operations and compliance with regulatory requirements,” Mr Ayodeji said.

The operator also expressed regret over the incident and any inconvenience caused to members of the public.

According to VMO Aero, none of the occupants of the aircraft was injured, and no property damage was recorded. It added that the aircraft subsequently returned safely to Lagos.

The NCAA had earlier ordered the grounding of the Bombardier Challenger CL-601 aircraft operated by VMO Aero and suspended the company’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF), following the incident.

According to the regulator, preliminary information showed the aircraft conducted a missed approach during an attempted landing at Asaba Airport before ending up on a roadway in the Ogwashi-Uku area near the airport.

The NCAA also raised concerns that the aircraft later departed the location for Lagos without obtaining the required regulatory approval, an action it said would form part of its ongoing review.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo ordered aviation agencies to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

On Thursday, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed it has recovered the aircraft’s Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR), which investigators said will be analysed alongside operational, maintenance and air traffic control records to determine the circumstances surrounding the occurrence.

Through the investigation, the NSIB aims to identify the contributing factors and issue recommendations to forestall similar future incidents.